Muskie wrestlers sweep home dual quad

The Muscatine Muskie wrestling team is grinding.
Prior to Tuesday night's quadrangular against Davenport West, Mediapolis and New London at Muscatine High School, the Muskies went 2-1 in three duals the night before, which included edging Midland 43-42.
In the most recent round of matches Tuesday night, Muscatine swept its three duals, defeating Davenport West 48-36, New London 48-30 and Mediapolis 60-21.
In the other matches, New London got the better of West and Mediapolis, beating the Falcons 53-30 and the Bulldogs 53-24. West, however, defeated Mediapolis 51-6.
Falcon 120-pounder Travis Hodges pinned Mediapolis' Braxton Davis in 1:01 for his 100th career win, a mark Muskie Tim Nimely hit a couple weeks ago.
While most of the Muskie lineup received a forfeit or somehow got one of the three Muscatine duals off on Tuesday night, Muscatine junior Mason Crabtree was one of the few that wrestled three matches.
Crabtree, the Muskie 138-pounder, took his first two matches with relative ease, pinning West's Wyatt Haas in less than 30 seconds and doing the same to New London's Manny Watts, though Crabtree needed roughly a minute longer to dispose of Watts.
However, Mediapolis' Quinten Aney defeated Crabtree via 8-4 decision, in what was Crabtee's 25th match since the calendar turned to 2021. The Muskie junior now sits at 19-8 but with his sights firmly set on the Class 3A state tournament.
"I feel really good going forward," Crabtree said. "(Aney) is tough, you know. I feel like I could have won, but he got the better (of me). I'm just trying to take the loss, keep my head up and go from there, just keep fighting and make a good state run.
"I hate getting beat, but it keeps the fire in me."
Last season, Crabtree made it to state at 126 but lost his first two matches.
Aney, who made it to state in Class 1A last season but lost in the seventh-place match, beat Crabtree 9-2 on Jan. 14, but Muscatine head coach Joe Kane felt better about the effort in the most recent bout.
"This week, it was a much better battle," said Kane. "I'm excited about the way (Mason) competed tonight. It's a different version of him, it's a version we expect to see. I think that he's getting adjusted to his weight and he's believing in his conditioning. That's the type of fight we expect out of him every time."
On the season, Crabtree has earned 137 match points for the Muskies, third to teammates Togeh Deseh (147) and Nimely (177).
Aney, in over 30 matches, has only suffered a single defeat, that to Fort Madison's Gavin Wiseman in a 6-5 decision.
Muscatine's senior leaders, Nimely and Deseh, both took care of business when called upon.
Junior Jett Fridley (17-13) followed suit as well in one of his matches, pinning West's Ashton Urmie in 3:44, though Fridley was pinned by New London's Josh Glendening, who's now over 30 wins against three losses on the season.
Muscatine's heavyweight, Deseh (25-1), secured two pins and a win via forfeit. His fall against New London's Brody Butterbaugh came in 3:32 at a time Deseh was up 15-1, and the Muskie senior took down the Falcons' Dulan Fiegel in 1:57. By the time of the pin, the Muskie 285-pounder had built an 11-3 lead.
Nimely (20-1) only took to the mat once, and ended up with a pin in 4:59 of West's Nick Kroeger at 182. Nimely maintained control throughout and was leading 13-0 leading up to the pin fall.
Given it was his only match, Nimely and the Muscatine coaching staff wanted to make good use of it.
"It's been hard to get matches this year," Kane said of Nimely's season, "for whatever reason, teams like to forfeit to Nimely. So whenever he gets mat time, we have to make it count. And if he was going out and pinning everybody in 20 seconds, it wouldn't be worth our while. He's looking to use to time to sharpen his skills.
"It's about scoring from different positions and mastering his techniques in a live setting."
Elsewhere, the Muskies received remarkable wins from juniors Nathan Beatty and Conner Beck.
Beatty (19-11) went the distance against New London's Carter Allen but scored the match's lone point on an escape to earn a 1-0 victory. Beatty didn't wrestle against Muscatine's other two opponents.
Neither did Beck (12-14), but he wrestled an action-packed match against the Tigers' Michael Rains, which ended 16-9 in favor of Beck.
The match ended with the Muskie 160-pounder on his back, but Rains couldn't get Beck solidly enough for a pin, and as time expired, the near-fall points weren't enough for New London.
"We're in the midst of a lot of competitions and a lot of weigh-ins," Kane said. "Right now, we're about showing up every time, whoever happens to be out there on the mat against you, just show up and make that a habit. Get a good warm-up and be ready to wrestle every time out there."