Muskie wrestlers sweep home dual quad

Junior Jett Fridley (17-13) followed suit as well in one of his matches, pinning West's Ashton Urmie in 3:44, though Fridley was pinned by New London's Josh Glendening, who's now over 30 wins against three losses on the season.

Muscatine's heavyweight, Deseh (25-1), secured two pins and a win via forfeit. His fall against New London's Brody Butterbaugh came in 3:32 at a time Deseh was up 15-1, and the Muskie senior took down the Falcons' Dulan Fiegel in 1:57. By the time of the pin, the Muskie 285-pounder had built an 11-3 lead.

Nimely (20-1) only took to the mat once, and ended up with a pin in 4:59 of West's Nick Kroeger at 182. Nimely maintained control throughout and was leading 13-0 leading up to the pin fall.

Given it was his only match, Nimely and the Muscatine coaching staff wanted to make good use of it.

"It's been hard to get matches this year," Kane said of Nimely's season, "for whatever reason, teams like to forfeit to Nimely. So whenever he gets mat time, we have to make it count. And if he was going out and pinning everybody in 20 seconds, it wouldn't be worth our while. He's looking to use to time to sharpen his skills.

"It's about scoring from different positions and mastering his techniques in a live setting."