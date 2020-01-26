IOWA CITY — The Muscatine wrestling team earned a third-place finish Saturday at the Bean City Duals hosted by Iowa City High.
Coach Joe Kane's squad won three of its five duals to improve to 11-11 on the season.
Muscatine beat Oskaloosa (51-25), Cedar Rapids Xavier (51-21) and Keokuk (63-9) while dropping duals to 18th-ranked Dubuque Hempstead (40-33) and Iowa City High (38-36).
Mason Crabtree (126 pounds), Tim Nimely (170) and Togeh Deseh (285) compiled 5-0 marks for the Muskies and were named to the all-tournament team.
Crabtree had three first-period falls among his wins. Nimely and Deseh each had three pins and two forfeit wins.
Jett Fridley (132), Conner Beck (152) and Cedric Castillo (160) each had 4-1 marks for the Muskies.
Muscatine is scheduled to wrestle next Thursday night in a triangular at Central DeWitt along with Louisa-Muscatine.
Comets second at L-M tourney
West Liberty's Will Esmoil and Kobe Simon remained perfect on the season Saturday with tournament titles at the Louisa-Muscatine Invitational.
The 152-pound Esmoil (31-0) pinned WACO's Jaden Williams in the final in 2 minutes, 11 seconds. Simon (28-0) collected a 7-2 decision victory over Belle Plaine's Ethan Allie at 220 pounds.
West Liberty placed second in the 10-team field with 181.5 points. Cedar Rapids Kennedy surged to the championship with 226 points.
L-M heavyweight Gabe Hayes was the other local champion. Hayes won for the 26th time in 28 matches with a 7-4 decision over Davenport West's Maverick White in the final. The Falcons were sixth in the team race.
Sam Gingerich (126) and Drake Collins (132) each took second for West Liberty.
Indians second at Wyoming
The Wapello wrestling team placed second in the 10-team John Byers Invitational on Saturday hosted by Midland High School.
Wapello's Daniel Meeker (145 pounds) was the lone area individual champion. Meeker, with just one loss on the season, pinned Midland's Caden Ballou in the final in 4 minutes, 27 seconds.
Chase Witte (120), Elijah Belzer (126), Mitchell Moore (132) and Christopher Ewart (138) each took second for Wapello as did Durant's Noah Grage (113).
Southeast Polk's junior varsity squad won the meet with 200.5 points. Wapello finished with 161.
Wilton crowns 3 champs
The Wilton wrestling team had three individual champions en route to a third-place finish at the Doug Trees Bearcat Invitational in Greene, Iowa, hosted by North Butler.
Kael Brisker (126), Colton Cruse (145) and Coy Baker (182) claimed titles for the Beavers. Nashua-Plainfield won the meet with 226 points, followed by Lake Mills (171) and Wilton (166.5).
Brisker posted a 14-6 major decision win in his final. Cruse edged North Linn's Curtis Schott 7-6, and Baker pinned Nashua-Plainfield's Evan Kalainoff in the final.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.