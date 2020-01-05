Muscatine logo

SOLON, Iowa — After nearly two weeks away from competition because of the holiday break, the Muscatine wrestling team returned to the mat Saturday and posted a winning record at the Solon Duals.

Muscatine collected dual wins over Vinton-Shellsburg (64-3), Keokuk (63-18) and Midland (58-18) while dropping matches to Solon (41-32) and Anamosa (42-38).

Carson Harder (138 pounds) and Cedric Castillo (160) each went 5-0 on the day with a pair of pins. Tim Nimely (170) finished 4-1 with three falls, including a pin over second-ranked Jax Flynn of Solon.

Collin Zellmer (113), Jett Fridley (132), Kuinton Middagh (145) and Togeh Deseh (285) also finished with four wins in the day-long dual tournament. Middagh had four pins while Fridley and Deseh each had three.

Muscatine has three wrestlers with at least 18 wins on the season -- Nimely (19-4), Castillo (19-5) and Harder (18-6).

The Muskies improved their dual record to 4-7 heading into Tuesday night's triangular against Burlington and Wapello at Wapello High School.

Wilton goes 2-2: The Wilton wrestling team split its four duals Saturday at the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont dual tournament.

The Beavers beat Centerville (48-30) and Mediapolis (57-24) while stumbling to the Waukee junior varsity (40-36) and host EBF (58-21).

Gage Oien (106) was 4-0 for the Beavers with a pair of pins. Dalton Snider (113), Kael Brisker (126), Colton Cruse (145/152), Coy Baker (182) and Briggs Hartley (285) each had three wins.

