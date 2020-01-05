SOLON, Iowa — After nearly two weeks away from competition because of the holiday break, the Muscatine wrestling team returned to the mat Saturday and posted a winning record at the Solon Duals.
Muscatine collected dual wins over Vinton-Shellsburg (64-3), Keokuk (63-18) and Midland (58-18) while dropping matches to Solon (41-32) and Anamosa (42-38).
Carson Harder (138 pounds) and Cedric Castillo (160) each went 5-0 on the day with a pair of pins. Tim Nimely (170) finished 4-1 with three falls, including a pin over second-ranked Jax Flynn of Solon.
Collin Zellmer (113), Jett Fridley (132), Kuinton Middagh (145) and Togeh Deseh (285) also finished with four wins in the day-long dual tournament. Middagh had four pins while Fridley and Deseh each had three.
Muscatine has three wrestlers with at least 18 wins on the season -- Nimely (19-4), Castillo (19-5) and Harder (18-6).
The Muskies improved their dual record to 4-7 heading into Tuesday night's triangular against Burlington and Wapello at Wapello High School.
Wilton goes 2-2: The Wilton wrestling team split its four duals Saturday at the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont dual tournament.
The Beavers beat Centerville (48-30) and Mediapolis (57-24) while stumbling to the Waukee junior varsity (40-36) and host EBF (58-21).
Gage Oien (106) was 4-0 for the Beavers with a pair of pins. Dalton Snider (113), Kael Brisker (126), Colton Cruse (145/152), Coy Baker (182) and Briggs Hartley (285) each had three wins.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.