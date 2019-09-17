The Pleasant Valley girls swim team not only had quality, but quantity as well in their home dual meet against Muscatine on Tuesday night.
Muscatine was held to just one first-place varsity finish over the course of the evening. Ultimately, PV won the meet by a 134-47 score.
For the Muskies, the 200-meter freestyle relay was their winner. The team consisted of Eve Millage, Abby Lear, Ellie Storr and was anchored by Alli Youngbauer.
That relay team finished in 2:04.49, which narrowly edged the Spartans' best team, which came in at 2:04.51. Muscatine had a second team compete in the event made up of Ellyse Shippee, Lani Burback, Karena Jensen and Aubrey Sneddon. They finished fourth at the 2:17.08 mark.
In the individual events, Muscatine had a strong showing in the 200 IM, despite not taking first. In that event, Lear finished second. Her time of 2:37.74 was just off the pace set by the winner, Jordan Neymeyer of PV, whose time was 2:33.34. However, the Muskies saw Millage and Hope Reichert take fourth and fifth, respectively.
Millage finished the race in 2:47.18 while Reichert was just north of the three-minute mark coming in at 3:02.91.
Lear also took second in the 100 backstroke for the Muskies. Her time of 1:26.41 was only bested by PV's Taylor Buhr, who posted a winning time of 1:19.27.
