Muskies adapting to new roles in new system

The Muscatine Muskies have had to accomplish a lot in what little time they’ve had of the 2020 season thus far.

Except for a couple of players who got to meet first-year head coach Kara Russell during the interview process, the first time players and coach got to be around each other was the start of tryouts earlier this month. Not to mention the limitations that have come with living in the COVID-19 era.

And with a new coach comes a new system, at least at the varsity level.

“I’m keeping a 6-2 with the JV, which is working awesome,” Russell said. “For varsity, we’re going with a 5-3 this year. So it’s a little bit different. But I feel like with our strong hitters, we can do it. ... I have no worries about that.”

Muscatine finished with an overall mark of 6-18 last season. In Mississippi Athletic Conference play, the Muskies were 1-7 to finish eighth in the conference, ahead of only Davenport West.

To junior setter Ashlyn McGinnis, the team’s best ability so far in 2020 has been adaptability.

“Adapting to the new (has been important),” McGinnis said. “If you play a new position, adapt to that new role and work with your teammates to make it work.”