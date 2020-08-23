Muskies adapting to new roles in new system

The Muscatine Muskies have had to accomplish a lot in what little time they’ve had of the 2020 season thus far.
Except for a couple of players who got to meet first-year head coach Kara Russell during the interview process, the first time players and coach got to be around each other was the start of tryouts earlier this month. Not to mention the limitations that have come with living in the COVID-19 era.
And with a new coach comes a new system, at least at the varsity level.
“I’m keeping a 6-2 with the JV, which is working awesome,” Russell said. “For varsity, we’re going with a 5-3 this year. So it’s a little bit different. But I feel like with our strong hitters, we can do it. ... I have no worries about that.”
Muscatine finished with an overall mark of 6-18 last season. In Mississippi Athletic Conference play, the Muskies were 1-7 to finish eighth in the conference, ahead of only Davenport West.
To junior setter Ashlyn McGinnis, the team’s best ability so far in 2020 has been adaptability.
“Adapting to the new (has been important),” McGinnis said. “If you play a new position, adapt to that new role and work with your teammates to make it work.”
As the team sets out to improve on last year, the new coach and team are leaning on several seniors on the roster, many of whom are fresh off taking fourth at the Class 5A state softball tournament. Those Muskies are seeking to stack successes on top of each other to start their final go-around.
“We want to leave everything out on the court and to keep improving,” said senior Kaylynn Salyars, who was second team all-state for the Muskie softball team.
Rylie Moss and Olivia Harmon were also all-staters for the softball program who now shift into volleyball mindset for their final season at MHS.
Last season, Salyars did a bit of everything for the Muskies. She had 272 assists and 62 kills to go with 143 digs and a team-high 39 aces during her junior season.
“A lot of us are playing new positions, so we’re just getting into a new groove,” Salyars said.
Moss led Muscatine in digs last season with 211 as libero.
Harmon played in only 28 sets as a junior, but had 25 kills on 76 attempts, which was the most efficient mark on the team at .237.
The new system Russell is implementing should put the senior in a position for more kill attempts as setting duties should shift toward junior Ashlyn McGinnis.
“Kaylynn is super strong in the front row,” Russell said.
The Muskies might lack the type of size volleyball teams seek up front with no player on the roster eclipsing the 6-foot mark, but the squad hopes to make up for it with across-the-board athleticism and giving opponents a steady flow of different looks.
“Our middles make up for (any lack of size),” Russell said. “I mix them up. They hit middles, but sometimes play the right side or outside, so I mix up that and we’ll screw up the blockers from time to time.”
That's precisely where Muscatine has the most work to do to replace production lost from last year. Hannah Wieskamp and Hannah Reynolds, who both have since graduated, combined for 224 kills in 2019 for the Muskies.
Wieskamp also had 19 aces, but those are the only lost of the Muskies' 107 in 2019.
The new head coach is ready to get the competition going, but admits she’s had to make some difficult decisions already in her tenure leading the Muskies.
“It was hard to have so many girls try out and not be able to keep them all,” Russell said. “That’s been the hardest part so far. But I feel like I did pick the best group of girls that I could and we have a group that can work together and be successful. I just think it’s going to be a very competitive year.”
And if there’s anything the past year has taught us, it’s that sports can be taken away. The Muskies are playing with a renewed appreciation for the game.
“You never know when it could end, especially this year,” senior outside hitter Madi Petersen said.
Petersen led the Muskies with 136 kills last season. She also had 136 digs, 12 blocks and 10 aces.
Now that all the roster sorting is done and the new system is being learned, Russell is preaching a message of unity among all the levels.
“I just expect that we stay as a team and stick together,” Russell said. “Whether it's freshman, sophomore, JV, varsity, we’re all the same team and representing Muscatine.”
