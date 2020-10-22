Muskies advance to regional finals in straight sets

In the final set, the Falcons (0-18) rallied to get within one at 7-6 after a Muskie block attempt landed out of bounds. But the Muskies would get back-to-back kills from senior Olivia Harmon and Salyars, followed by one of Salyars’ aces, to put some distance between the teams.

Harmon, the Muskies’ season leader in kills with 125 entering the night, had three.

As West faced elimination later in the third, the MHS lead would shrink to three at 13-10, but Muscatine got a kill from Petersen to go up four and proceeded to score the next seven points of the set.

Petersen finished with a half dozen kills, and junior Meadow Freers and senior Kaitlyn McGinnis added five apiece.

With Muscatine up 24-15, a West return sailed out of bounds to end it.

The Falcons’ two leads of the night came in the second set, when West scored the opening point of the set and then took a 6-5 lead. That set also saw ties at three, five and 10, but the Muskies closed out the set on a 15-3 run to take the first two frames.

Emma Peters led West in kills with four while also adding a block. Sarah Bernick and Molly Daily shared the team-lead in digs with 11.