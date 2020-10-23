Muskies again come up short against Bettendorf

Cole was redeemed after that early fumble, however, as he owned the second half. The Bulldog senior had 38 yards rushing on four carries at halftime, but he ended up topping 100 yards on the ground and adding a touchdown.

For the Bulldogs, Garton also had one of his best throwing games of the season. He came in with 491 passing yards on 86 attempts, but threw for over 200 yards against the Muskies, going 9-of-21.

Muscatine would force another turnover in with under five minutes left in the third when senior Jorge Ocampo picked off a Garton pass in the end zone. But the Muskies couldn't do much with either takeaway.

Garton threw for three scores, two to junior Tynan Numkena that went for 24 and 39 yards. The first to Numkena came with less than 10 seconds remaining in the third, and the second coming with 4:45 remaining in the game.

“We made too many mistakes tonight,” said Hawkins. “It didn’t go how we wanted it to.”

Bettendorf (5-2) advanced to play next Friday. As for the Muskies (3-5), it marks the end of several highly accomplished careers at MHS, including Gaye and Nimely, both of whom saw their names selected to all-state teams while with the Muskies.

“That’s an unbelievable group (of seniors),” said Hawkins.