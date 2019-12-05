The Muscatine swim team knows the obstacles in front of them, and they’re not insignificant.
A big and very successful class of swimmers graduated for Muscatine last season. And they're dealing with low numbers this season. And of what they do have, injuries have already knocked two more out, most likely for the entire season.
But the Muskies believe it is beneficial to know what they’re up against early in the season rather than be surprised during it. Now, they just need to put in the work to overcome those hurdles.
"I think we have a whole new set of opportunities this year," said senior Issac Nichols. "The season is still young and the team is young. ... This is almost a rebuilding year. We had a lot of great guys in the past and a really big team.
"Our team culture has gotten a hundred times better. ... We don't have much, but we have a lot of great guys and a lot of great personalities that will make it fun but maybe not as successful as (past seasons)."
Muscatine qualified for state in five events last year, but Wade Whiteside and Will Zillig — two of the four that competed at state — have since graduated. Of the two returnees, only junior Ryan Boeding is expected to swim for Muscatine this season as senior Daylon Shelangoski has been sidelined by a knee injury suffered during football season.
"The past two classes were pretty big (and had) a lot of talent," senior Ethan Heth said, "(and Daylon) was a big hit, so I'm trying to take on more leadership (as a senior)."
Shelangoski has competed at the state meet the past three seasons.
Like Shelangoski, the Muskies will probably be without sophomore Caleb Trosen, a sophomore dealing with a knee injury of his own.
Boeding swam in three events last season at state taking 17th in the 50 freestyle with a time of 21.83. He was also part of the Muskies’ 200 and 400 free relays, posting the best split in each at state.
He swam a 21.83 split in the 200 free relay that took 21st at state and was the only member of the 400 free relay to break the 50-second mark for his leg. That relay finished with a time of 3:23.06, which put them in 21st place.
While Boeding is back, the Muskies lost not only quality but quantity, too, to graduation.
“(Last year’s seniors) were quite unique,” Muskie head coach Judd Anderson said. “We graduated 12 seniors from last year. … They were athletes and they worked hard. They knew how to practice.”
For context, Muscatine has only 15 swimmers on the roster this season, and only two freshmen are out as far as new faces to replace those dozen that graduated.
Anderson also noted fewer football players are going out for swimming in the winter.
Aside from Shelangoski, only one Muskie swimmer was out for football, senior Benson Storr.
“Carson Orr was a quarterback and Will Zillig played linebacker. Both swam in the state meet,” said Anderson. “Guys from the football program have been a great asset.”
The Muskies will also see quite a bit of the road, as the inexperienced team doesn't have a home meet on the schedule until January.
"Our numbers are shrinking, and that's a little bit of an issue, particularly when you swim against Iowa City West the first meet and come back against Bettendorf the second meet," Anderson said. "It's a tougher schedule, but it gets lighter after a while."
All things considered though, the Muskies are just glad to be able to get back in the pool and compete, and they’ll take whatever they can get in the way of results this season.
Even the seniors know this season, more than many others, is about helping a program grow for the future.
"We're just looking for everyone to swim their hardest and have fun," said Heth. "We don't really have any crazy expectations ... stuff like we've have previous seasons."
