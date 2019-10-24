The Davenport North football program is enjoying one of its more successful seasons in school history. The opposite is true for Muscatine.
The Muskies (1-7, 0-4 in Class 4A District 4) are very aware of their situation. But they’re not seeking sympathy for being in such a place.
In fact, they’re relishing in the time they have left together and taking a bit of enjoyment out of the fact that a win against the Wildcats on Friday night would knock them out of the playoffs, despite their success.
"We know we don't have any playoff hopes, and that's okay," said senior Teagan Schmelzer. "This season didn't go the way we wanted, but we can knock Davenport North out of playoffs, so going into the game that's what we're looking forward to.
"We're still playing for something, it's just not quite as big as we hoped."
Ending North’s season prematurely is exactly what Muscatine seeks to do when it take the field for its season finale at home.
North (5-3, 2-2 in Class 4A District 4) comes in heavily reliant on quarterback Jack West, who has accumulated 1,992 yards of total offense thus far (1,450 passing and 542 rushing).
"This is probably the best Davenport North team that I've had to prepare for," Muscatine head coach Jake Mueller said. "They're a really good team.
"We've had challenging quarterbacks to prepare for in the past ... but (West) is a unique challenge. Offensively they are very dynamic."
Beyond their quarterback, that North offense also boasts running back Kade Schultz, who has 532 yards on 139 carries as well as a trio of quality pass catchers. Those are Priest Sheedy (463 yards on 42 catches), Quincy Wiseman (435 yards on 27 receptions) and Trevor Collins (231 yards on 16 catches). All of those three average double-digit yards per reception.
But at the same time, there's a sentimental feeling among the Muskies this week, as they recognize this is their last game together as this specific team. And the seniors want to go out with a bang.
"There's been a lot of bonding this week," senior Zach Hardy said. "We know that (North) is a good team ... our backs are against the wall, we can't do anything but fight."
"(This week) has been emotional," Schmelzer said. "It's my last game as a Muskie. Working with this team, we've been together for four years ... it's tough, we hope to go out with a win, that'd be great."
In the eyes of the Muskies coach, the group is noteworthy for the diverse skill set they bring to the table.
"It's a really good group of kids," Mueller said. "They're a unique (class) in that there's not many of them that are alike. They're all very different from one another.
"They've been resilient, they've been through some tough times, as a group they keep coming back and battling. For the core group of guys that have been here through thick and thin, they've really shown a belief and a commitment to our team and our program."
And through it all, the senior group kept backing one another.
"Several of them probably didn't get the role they would have liked to have had on the field this season," said Mueller, "but you wouldn't have noticed that with the way they practiced and the attitude they have. And that's pretty rare for high school kids ... to have things not go your way but come to practice with a good attitude and work hard ... that's not an easy thing to do for anyone."
So it's been a week full of different feeling this week for the Muskie football team, but they're soaking it in nonetheless.
"We've got one last ride together," Mueller said, "one more week to pursue a victory and to plan and prepare and compete together. They've come ready to go, even though it hasn't been easy."
