Muskies appoint Hawkins as interim head football coach

Being a head coach was never his dream.

“But when coach Mueller called me to tell me he was leaving, there was a spark in me all of a sudden,” Hawkins said. “It was very interesting and intriguing to me. I’ve been part of Muskie football for 12 of my 19 years as a coach and I want to leave my mark on it. I grew up in the Muskie way of doing things.”

Hawkins has three children going through Muscatine’s school system, the oldest a senior this fall and the youngest a sixth-grader. His wife, Karey, is a guidance counselor at the high school.

“This is our home and our community,” Hawkins said. “We’re going to be here, so this is our chance to show what we’re capable of, and at the end of the year we’ll evaluate things and see what the next step is.”

Muscatine is coming off an uncharacteristic 1-8 season. It lost three games by three points and five others between 11 and 17 points.

There is reason for optimism.

The Muskies return two quarterbacks who saw playing time in Zander Morgan and Jake Draves, an all-state tailback in Tim Nimely, a two-year starter at receiver in Eli Gaye, multiple starters on the offensive line and seven of their top 10 tacklers on defense.