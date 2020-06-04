Muskies appoint Hawkins as interim head football coach

DJ Hawkins has been coaching high school football for nearly 20 years. He has been a defensive coordinator and led multiple position groups.
He never has been a program’s chief decision-maker.
Until now.
Hawkins was appointed as Muscatine’s interim head football coach for the 2020 season Thursday by activities director Tom Ulses. He steps in for Jake Mueller, who resigned after 10 seasons as head coach in early May to accept a counselor’s position at Cedar Falls High School, his alma mater.
“Obviously, there is some nerves doing something I haven’t done before,” said Hawkins, who has been Muscatine’s defensive coordinator the past eight years, “but I’m very excited and confident with the resources around me on our current staff.
“The great thing about it is for the last eight years, I’ve gotten to work with Jake and the previous eight years I worked with Brian (Sauser). That’s what I know, two great coaches I’ve spent a lot of time with and learned from. They are people I can bounce ideas off of and give me direction.”
A former football player at Buena Vista, Hawkins spent three years coaching the offensive and defensive lines at Desert High School in Edwards, Calif. After a four-year stint at Muscatine from 2004-07, Hawkins joined Sauser at Iowa City West for four seasons as defensive coordinator before coming back in 2012.
Being a head coach was never his dream.
“But when coach Mueller called me to tell me he was leaving, there was a spark in me all of a sudden,” Hawkins said. “It was very interesting and intriguing to me. I’ve been part of Muskie football for 12 of my 19 years as a coach and I want to leave my mark on it. I grew up in the Muskie way of doing things.”
Hawkins has three children going through Muscatine’s school system, the oldest a senior this fall and the youngest a sixth-grader. His wife, Karey, is a guidance counselor at the high school.
“This is our home and our community,” Hawkins said. “We’re going to be here, so this is our chance to show what we’re capable of, and at the end of the year we’ll evaluate things and see what the next step is.”
Muscatine is coming off an uncharacteristic 1-8 season. It lost three games by three points and five others between 11 and 17 points.
There is reason for optimism.
The Muskies return two quarterbacks who saw playing time in Zander Morgan and Jake Draves, an all-state tailback in Tim Nimely, a two-year starter at receiver in Eli Gaye, multiple starters on the offensive line and seven of their top 10 tacklers on defense.
“We’re very excited about the guys we have coming back,” Hawkins said. “We’ve got very talented kids that love football, we know they’re coachable and want to learn. We don’t have to establish a new culture or buy-in with them. There are a lot of great leaders in that group.
“Nobody is excited how the year went last season, but that has been driving them through this quarantine period. They’ve been doing stuff on their own, so when we get back out there, we can show the team that we can be this fall.”
Hawkins is a physical education teacher at the high school and heads Muscatine’s strength program. Given the timing of Mueller’s departure and Hawkins’ familiarity with the program, Ulses said he was the right choice.
“He knows our players and coaches well, and we are looking forward to Coach Hawkins and our Muskies getting back to work to create great memories on Friday nights,” Ulses said. “I know that Coach Hawkins is committed to teaching life lessons and life skills through the sport of football, and that he embraces the challenge of making a positive impact on our current and future Muskies.”
Hawkins has spent most of the past eight years coaching from the press box as coordinator. He isn’t certain yet where he’ll be on Friday nights in the fall.
“If it is more beneficial for me to be on the field, I will,” he said. “If the staff feels it is better to be upstairs, I’ll do that. We’ll talk with the staff in the next week and see how the puzzle fits together.”
The initial plan is for Hawkins to remain calling the defense. The Muskies allowed just more than 22 points per game and came up with 20 turnovers this past season.
“We have a couple candidates in-house who would do a great job with the offensive coordinator position,” Hawkins said.
Hawkins is eager for the opportunity to interact with his players. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he hasn’t seen the entire team in almost three months.
“Sometimes we’re graded on wins and losses, and we all want to win because we’re competitive, but it is about giving kids the best positive experience and becoming better people,” Hawkins said. “If we continue to create that culture to become better leaders, the (wins) will come.
“We want these guys to become great adults and great leaders once they leave our program.”
