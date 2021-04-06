Muskies' attack too much for Sabers

"We have a really good midfield," said Espinoza. "They work really well together and connect with (their teammates)."

Connor, also a junior, added a second goal — the game's last score — in the 75th minute.

Connor also connected with Thomas for the first Muskie score of the second half, which came in the 44th minute.

Almost a minute later, Thomas nearly added her second goal when she drove it over the Saber keeper but drilled the crossbar.

"We're going to strive to get better with our shots. Right now we're getting good shots, but we need to finish more," said Thomas. "Our through balls were there, our wings going outside and our forwards making the runs were good."

Muscatine's fourth and fifth goals both came via the foot of sophomore Kaitlyn Holmes. Those came in the 58th and 68th minutes.

At the half, the Muskies (1-0) switched goalkeepers, with Indiana Stephens playing the first half but seeing no opportunities for saves as the Muskies held the advantage.

Abigail Rhoades replaced Stephens in the second half and made two saves as Central DeWitt found a bit more offensive success late in the game as Muscatine held a sizable lead.