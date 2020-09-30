Muskies await physical game against Bett

Teams don’t achieve that kind of running success without a stout offensive line doing the dirty work up front. Nor does a team give up just three points over two games without a solid defense.

“(The offensive line) has done a great job,” Muscatine head coach D.J. Hawkins said. “It’s not that they changed their mindset, but it’s really pushed the mindset that we’re going to be physical, work together and pound the ball (running). Even our wide receivers — we haven’t thrown the ball too many times — but they really committed to it and focused on their blocking. Some of our bigger plays happened because our receivers did a great job blocking. But the line has really rallied around it.”

And those are areas that have always remained solid, every through the losing streak.

Now that Muscatine has found its offensive recipe for success, the team is running on all cylinders.

But ahead of them this week is Bettendorf.

The Bulldogs sit at 2-2 on the season, but the record may be deceiving.

“(Bettendorf) is a very tough team. Bett is a traditional powerhouse in the state. They always have good athletes and are big and physical,” Hawkins said.