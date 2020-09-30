Muskies await physical game against Bettendorf

With the Muscatine football team recording consecutive wins for the first time since Weeks 3 and 4 of the 2018 season, the program has enjoyed a boost in confidence.
Things haven’t changed all that much within the team, though.
Muscatine, now at 2-3, hit a bit of a crossroads when senior starting quarterback Jake Draves left with a collarbone injury in Week 2. The Muskies decided to lean into being a run-heavy, physical team.
After working out some kinks with senior Eli Gaye taking snaps against Pleasant Valley in Week 3, Muscatine has beaten Davenport West and Davenport North by a combined score of 56-3.
Gaye has been the one constant in the Muskie backfield since taking over at QB. Otherwise, the team has implemented a mix-and-match stable of ball-carriers.
Muscatine has rushed for 1,177 yards thus far in 2020, but the yardage has been remarkably spread out as four Muskies have more than 100 yards this year, led by senior Mentor Cooper’s 429 and Gaye’s 406. Two-time all-state senior Tim Nimely (161) and junior Mason Crabtree (124) are also members of the 100-yard club.
The Muskies’ rushing total is fifth-most in Class 4A. Pleasant Valley leads 4A with 1,484 yards on the ground with Urbandale (1,341), Fort Dodge (1,322) and Council Bluffs Lincoln (1,187) falling in between.
Teams don’t achieve that kind of running success without a stout offensive line doing the dirty work up front. Nor does a team give up just three points over two games without a solid defense.
“(The offensive line) has done a great job,” Muscatine head coach D.J. Hawkins said. “It’s not that they changed their mindset, but it’s really pushed the mindset that we’re going to be physical, work together and pound the ball (running). Even our wide receivers — we haven’t thrown the ball too many times — but they really committed to it and focused on their blocking. Some of our bigger plays happened because our receivers did a great job blocking. But the line has really rallied around it.”
And those are areas that have always remained solid, every through the losing streak.
Now that Muscatine has found its offensive recipe for success, the team is running on all cylinders.
But ahead of them this week is Bettendorf.
The Bulldogs sit at 2-2 on the season, but the record may be deceiving.
“(Bettendorf) is a very tough team. Bett is a traditional powerhouse in the state. They always have good athletes and are big and physical,” Hawkins said.
Bettendorf has seen some struggles this season, but Hawkins knows it's a program that won’t stay down for long.
The season opener saw Bettendorf on the wrong side of a 19-10 score to Washington. And the Bulldogs, like Muscatine, fell to PV. The Spartans beat the Bulldogs 23-6 last week and got the best of the Muskies 21-14 in Week 3.
Bettendorf’s two wins have come over Davenport Central (36-0) and North (21-0).
With similar run-first, physical defense styles, the Muskies-Bulldogs clash may come down to execution since it’s unlikely either side will catch the other by surprise.
Bettendorf has attempted 75 passes this season compared to 142 running plays, gaining about 300 more yards on the ground — 397 passing to 696 rushing.
Both senior Zach Garton and junior Tynan Numkena have taken snaps at quarterback for the Bulldogs.
“They’ve switched quarterbacks within the year also,” said Hawkins. “Same thing with running backs, they’ve switched them. But they’re a very athletic and talented team that we know is going to be well-coached, aggressive and physical. We’re preaching to our guys all week, it’s going to be a physical game."
Senior Ryan Cole leads Bettendorf in rushing yards with 337 on 58 carries, followed by Numkena’s 195 on 27 tries.
Bettendorf has the team advantage in passing yards 397 to 224, but the Muskies have completed 52.9% of 51 attempts to the Bulldogs' 50.7% on 75 passes.
Both teams have been affected by injury, with Muscatine’s Nimely limited to six touches for no yards last week against North and Bettendorf’s Cole leaving last week's game with a leg injury.
Nimely’s status remains week-to-week and he’ll be evaluated before kickoff, so both teams may be without its leading ball-carriers.
“We haven’t been at (full health) this year,” said Hawkins. “Every day (Tim has been) practicing, doing his rehab and trying to do whatever he can do to get back. He’s doing what he needs to do to make sure he gets back out there (at full strength), that’s what he’s doing to help the team right now. But when he does, that will be exciting for us.”
But that shouldn’t stop either from keeping the offense on the ground.
“We haven’t done anything yet,” Gaye said. “Winning two games isn’t enough for us.”
