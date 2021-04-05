Muskies bring back lots of talent despite lost season

Jose Espinoza was supposed to take over the Muscatine High School girls soccer program a year ago, but with last season getting cancelled, he was denied that chance.

Not to be deterred, Espinoza was determined to get to know his players so when the Muskies did start practicing, the team could hit the ground running.

So he got a little creative.

"One of the things I did in order to keep track of the program was to follow the girls during the fall season and when they played indoor (on their club teams)," Espinoza said. "And that helped me to better understand what their skill level was, what position they play.

"I was trying to make up for the time we lost."

Muscatine has reason to go into the season with high expectations.

Junior Sophia Thomas returns to the pitch after leading the Muskies in goals as a freshman, scoring 13 when the Muskies went 9-7. Despite it being the first time the Muskies dipped below the double-digit mark in season wins since 2011, the team still managed to reach the regional final in Class 3A, where upon Linn-Mar got the best of them.

There may be a bit of a learning curve though, as most of the Muskies are learning a new system under the first-year head coach.