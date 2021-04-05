Muskies bring back lots of talent despite lost season

Jose Espinoza was supposed to take over the Muscatine High School girls soccer program a year ago, but with last season getting cancelled, he was denied that chance.
Not to be deterred, Espinoza was determined to get to know his players so when the Muskies did start practicing, the team could hit the ground running.
So he got a little creative.
"One of the things I did in order to keep track of the program was to follow the girls during the fall season and when they played indoor (on their club teams)," Espinoza said. "And that helped me to better understand what their skill level was, what position they play.
"I was trying to make up for the time we lost."
Muscatine has reason to go into the season with high expectations.
Junior Sophia Thomas returns to the pitch after leading the Muskies in goals as a freshman, scoring 13 when the Muskies went 9-7. Despite it being the first time the Muskies dipped below the double-digit mark in season wins since 2011, the team still managed to reach the regional final in Class 3A, where upon Linn-Mar got the best of them.
There may be a bit of a learning curve though, as most of the Muskies are learning a new system under the first-year head coach.
"It's a very offensive formation ... so this is the first time they've played this formation together, most of them are playing for the first time, but they like it," Espinoza. "They were a little concerned about the defensive side, but that's something we're working on."
Espinoza is implementing a more offensive 4-3-3 system to replace the 4-2-3-1 formation Muscatine ran under previous head coach Nate Meineke.
"I think we're adapting well to the new style," Thomas said. "We also have a lot of underclassmen that I think will help us out this season. That will be really good for us."
Muscatine was ranked No. 14 in 3A in the last coaches poll of 2019.
Muscatine managed to get within a game of state in 2019 despite being very young. The Muskies perhaps return as much as any team in the area, bringing a dozen players back from that squad.
"We started working out before the season just to get ready," senior forward Jenna McLaughlin. "(The change in formation) has been going better than a lot of us expected, it opens us up a lot and makes us very offensive, so hopefully we can score more."
It doesn't hurt that those back are in key places, as well.
"Basically all our (upperclassmen) have had varsity experience before," said Muskie defender Grace Bode.
Besides Thomas, who was a first-team selection to the 2019 All-Mississippi Athletic Conference team, junior Meredith Connor and McLaughlin combined to contribute nine goals when they last suited up for the Muskies.
"We have a ton of experience since we got to play as freshman and sophomores," said McLaughlin. "Already having that experience is kind of setting us up for success."
Of the 53 goals the team scored in 2019, the Muskies return 27.
"The girls have done a really good job so far this season and I think we have a really good group here," said Espinoza. "They're really excited to be back.
"Muscatine has had a really good program and been successful. But we haven't been to state (since 2007), and that's the main goal. I think the girls think that, and I'm trying to put them in the best position to be successful."
There's plenty returning on the back end as well.
Abigail Rhoades logged around 300 minutes in goal as a sophomore and is now back for her senior campaign.
The Muskies also have a trio of defenders back in Bode along with seniors Kylee Klimes and Emma Zillig.
Bode started all 18 games as freshman and Klimes seven as a sophomore. Zillig also showed some promise as an underclassman by scoring a goal on just four attempted shots.
For the Muskies, it's not so much about making up for lost time, but finding the rhythm they once had.
"We haven't had a ton of practice, but we've pretty much played with each other (most of our lives)," Bode said. "It's just about reconnecting, because we've been split up and haven't been playing with each other. We just need to learn how to play with each other again along with getting used to a new coach.