Muskies bring back plenty of versatility, athleticism

Going into any season, coaches and players often talk about “taking the next step” as an individual or program.
Last season, the Muscatine softball program finished a game shy of the Class 5A state tournament. So taking the next step is quite literally the goal for Steve Hopkins’ squad.
"Our goal this year is just like any other year, to end up in Fort Dodge in July," senior Emily Nietzel said. "We were as close as you can get to getting there last year, with our state qualifier against Ottumwa that we came up just on the short end. That still gives me chills thinking about, so I think a lot of the returning girls have a fire in us to get the feeling again and give it the extra push to get us there."
And this isn’t just any season, either.
The Muskies know that while it’s disappointing they’ve already missed over a month of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team is lucky to have the season it will have.
"I was honestly at a point where I was expecting the fact that I might not get the last season," Nietzel said. "With all the things that were up in the air about my senior year, not having a softball season was the one that was going to hit the hardest.
"I am just blessed I get the opportunity and definitely don’t want to take that for granted. ... I’ve been playing with a lot of these girls for as long as I can remember, so I’m just happy to be out on the field doing what I love with some of my best friends."
Beyond this season, Muscatine has the mold of a team build for sustained success.
"We’ve been practicing for almost two weeks now and continue to push each other each day," junior Kaylynn Salyars said, "especially with the shortened time period before our first game."
They will have to make up for losses from last season, particularly infielder Haley Jarrett, pitcher Carrie Nelson and catcher Kaylie Reynolds.
Jarrett, now playing softball at Kirkwood, hit .375 with 28 RBIs in 2019. And Reynolds hit to the tune of a .452 average and .852 slugging. She led the team with 55 RBIs and eight home runs. She's now playing at Des Moines Area Community College.
Nelson controlled opposing hitters, going 20-7 with a 2.44 ERA while striking out 93 over 149-plus innings of work.
All of that is a lot to replace, but the Muskies feel up to the task.
Not that expectations aren't already high for 2020. The Muskies open the season at No. 12 in the Class 5A preseason rankings.
The Muskies are adding some proven offensive firepower, though, too.
Senior Rylee Blake has primarily played with her traveling team, but she joins the Muskies for her last year of high school before she goes on to Millikin University, where she’ll play softball and run track.
"To have someone like Rylee come in — she's very athletic, she's quick — she's played a lot travel ball on good teams, to have that come in this year is going to help us," Hopkins said. "It's experience that we need, and so far (Rylee) has done a great job of fitting in and being part of the program. She's going to be a valuable asset for us."
As for the other spots, the team feels comfortable.
Maura Chalupa and Bree Seaman will lead the pitching staff. Chalupa quickly made a name for herself last season as an eighth-grader.
Furthermore, a loaded junior class will look to lead the Muskies to a state tournament berth.
The top of the Muscatine lineup will be solidified with Rylie Moss and Kaylynn Salyars.
Moss hit .468 in 2019, a team-high for players with more than a dozen at-bats. She also led the team with 38 stolen bases. Salyars batted .444 with a team-best 48 runs and 50 RBIs.
From there on down the lineup card, Hopkins can utilize any number of combinations, given the team’s versatility and overall athleticism.
Olivia Harmon and Aricka Ramser also return as part of the junior class that was vital to their 2019 success.
Harmon hit .375 a year ago in 88 at-bats while Ramser hit for a .278 mark in 79 trips to the plate. Both figure to see more prominent roles in 2020.
"As far as what we have returning, we have a really strong junior class," Hopkins said. "Those kids will give us some great experience in the field and at the plate."
Another Salyars, Kylei, will take over duties behind the plate. Now a freshman, she did see some action last season in preparation for taking over the gig this year and into the future.
In what little action she saw with a bat in her hands (seven at-bats), Kylei Salyars hit .286 in 2019.
"The talent is there with (our pitchers and catchers)," Hopkins said. "We just don't have the varsity experience with them, for the most part. Bree and Maura shared the No. 2 spot pitching last season, so there's some experience ... They're both throwing well. I'm confident they'll continue to improve and they'll be just fine.
"Catching, (Kylei) has improved a lot ... She works extremely hard and I think she'll do a good job handling the pitchers."
Although nobody wanted to miss games, the Muskies might be better suited for a season that will resemble a sprint much more than the typical 40-game marathon.
Regardless, Muscatine will have to navigate a tough Mississippi Athletic Conference before any talk of a postseason run. The Muskies were picked by the coaches to finish fourth in the conference behind Assumption, North Scott and Pleasant Valley.
But that's just another thing the Muskies have admitted they can't control.
"The kids and coaches are all excited," Hopkins said. "We're all happy to be together and to be on the field. The kids are anxious to get started."
Now, they just have to contain that enthusiasm a little bit in ways they haven't prepared for because of COVID-19 guidelines.
"The biggest struggle is the social distancing through every practice," Kaylynn Salyars said. "It’s hard to restrict yourself from giving teammates high-fives or encouragement when we have to stay so far apart."
