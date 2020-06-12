Muskies bring back plenty of versatility, athleticism

Going into any season, coaches and players often talk about “taking the next step” as an individual or program.

Last season, the Muscatine softball program finished a game shy of the Class 5A state tournament. So taking the next step is quite literally the goal for Steve Hopkins’ squad.

"Our goal this year is just like any other year, to end up in Fort Dodge in July," senior Emily Nietzel said. "We were as close as you can get to getting there last year, with our state qualifier against Ottumwa that we came up just on the short end. That still gives me chills thinking about, so I think a lot of the returning girls have a fire in us to get the feeling again and give it the extra push to get us there."

And this isn’t just any season, either.

The Muskies know that while it’s disappointing they’ve already missed over a month of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team is lucky to have the season it will have.

"I was honestly at a point where I was expecting the fact that I might not get the last season," Nietzel said. "With all the things that were up in the air about my senior year, not having a softball season was the one that was going to hit the hardest.