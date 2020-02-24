Muskies can't keep pace in second half

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Just like many other occasions this season, the Muscatine boys basketball team hung around for a half against an upper-tier team in the Mississippi Athletic Conference on Monday night.
And just like many other times this winter, the Muskies couldn't sustain it for four quarters.
Fueled by a 13-2 surge to start the second half, Davenport North beat Muscatine for the third time this season 56-42 in a Class 4A substate opener at North High School.
"We've got to get tougher," Muscatine coach John Windham said. "We have to get tougher mentally and tougher physically.
"We're a lot better than we were last year, but when teams pick it up in the second half, we've got to pick it up with them."
Quincy Wiseman had 16 points while Jayden Houston and Sam Wellman each had 12 for North (14-8). The Wildcats advance to play at Cedar Rapids Prairie (14-7) in a substate semifinal Friday night.
For Muscatine, it brought the end to a 4-18 campaign.
The Muskies trailed by only five points at halftime despite 11 turnovers and leading scorer Noah Yahn taking only one shot.
Reed Ulses and Jacob Thomas picked up the slack.
Ulses had a team-high 10 points while Thomas came off the bench to tally eight points and grab six rebounds.
"Reed and Jake, those two guys did very well inside," Windham said. "Our inside game was very good, but we don't get anything from the outside."
Yahn hit a 3-pointer in the opening minute of the third quarter to draw Muscatine within two.
It never got any closer.
Between Houston attacking the rim and the 3-point precision of Wiseman and Wellman, North opened up a 16-point advantage late in the third quarter.
Wellman was 4-for-4 from beyond the arc and Wiseman was 7 of 10 from the field.
"(Jayden) is a downhill player, so strong, so explosive and when he does that, it requires multiple guys to guard him," North coach Marc Polite said. "We did a good job in the second half of getting him downhill more, making the defense collapse and kick it out for open shots."
More than his team's defense, Windham felt Muscatine was too passive on offense. It passed up open shots and weren't assertive at times.
"That's the way we always are when we play North, Central and North Scott," he said. "When we get to the point where we're more aggressive, we're going to be very competitive in this league.
"If you don't shoot, you have no chance of scoring. You think Houston, Wiseman and Wellman are afraid to shoot the ball? We've been telling that to a few of our guys all year long."
Muscatine has only five seniors on its roster, including three who saw extended minutes Monday in Thomas, Briggs Miller and Bredyn Seaman.
It returns a good nucleus with Yahn, Dieckman, Ulses, Waker Cler and Hufford.
"I told the kids we can't rest on that," Windham said. "We've got to get after it, get better and put more time in the gym.
"What kills us is everyone in our league has shooters, guys who can step out and knock it down. Our kids haven't gotten the confidence yet to do that. Once they do, all of a sudden things become easier."