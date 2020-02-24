Muskies can't keep pace in second half

"Reed and Jake, those two guys did very well inside," Windham said. "Our inside game was very good, but we don't get anything from the outside."

Yahn hit a 3-pointer in the opening minute of the third quarter to draw Muscatine within two.

It never got any closer.

Between Houston attacking the rim and the 3-point precision of Wiseman and Wellman, North opened up a 16-point advantage late in the third quarter.

Wellman was 4-for-4 from beyond the arc and Wiseman was 7 of 10 from the field.

"(Jayden) is a downhill player, so strong, so explosive and when he does that, it requires multiple guys to guard him," North coach Marc Polite said. "We did a good job in the second half of getting him downhill more, making the defense collapse and kick it out for open shots."

More than his team's defense, Windham felt Muscatine was too passive on offense. It passed up open shots and weren't assertive at times.

"That's the way we always are when we play North, Central and North Scott," he said. "When we get to the point where we're more aggressive, we're going to be very competitive in this league.