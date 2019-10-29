IOWA CITY — Nothing came easy for the Muscatine volleyball team during its Class 5A regional semifinal in Iowa City on Tuesday night.
But Iowa City Liberty, which finished the regular season ranked second in Class 5A, tends to make things hard on every team it faces.
The Muskies (6-18) couldn’t seem to get their feet under them against Liberty, starting with defending the serve. The Lightning (33-2) used 14 aces to power their way past the Muskies in three sets 25-10, 25-15 and 25-13.
"We knew this was going to be a tough team," Muscatine head coach Tim Martin said.
Liberty’s serves appeared to deceive the Muskies at times, which knocked everything that came after for Muscatine out of rhythm.
“There were some things that were really affecting us," Martin said. “(Liberty’s) serve for one thing, we were struggling against (that) and we were struggling against slowing down their blocks … and staying consistent.
“A lot of those things, or a combination, just won’t work in a volleyball match, especially of this caliber.”
On top of that, the Lightning were more than ready to take advantage of any Muskie mishaps.
And Liberty found production from virtually everywhere, as they had six players register four or more kills, led by Cassidy Hartman, who finished with a game-high 12.
Meanwhile, Madi Peterson led the Muskies with five kills.
The Muskies’ backs were up against the wall essentially from the get-go. In the first set, they fell into an early 14-5 hole and managed just five points the rest of the set.
Hartman and setter Rylee Fay set the tone in that first set. Hartman had four of her kills in the opener and Fay recorded eight of her 19 assists as the Lightning took a one-set lead.
In the second, the Muskies were a bit frisky in the early goings. They managed to grab a very early lead before Liberty took over. A Hannah Wieskamp kill tied it at five but the Lightning would outscore Muscatine 20-10 from that point forward to take the second.
Wieskamp finished with three kills and an ace. She was also the most successful Muskie defending the Lightning attack as Wieskamp added five blocks to the stat line. But it wasn't enough to stop Liberty's front line. Kaylynn Salyars also found some areas of success throughout the night, ending the match with three kills, eight assists and four digs.
The third and final set saw the Muskies manage to stay within relative striking distance at 11-6, but Liberty’s Hailey Hested recorded two aces and a kill while holding serve to balloon the lead as Liberty would go on to close out the match 25-13 in the third.
“Overall, I want (our team) to remember the positive things,” Martin said. “We have taken games from some ranked teams, played good weekend tournaments … the leadership on the team was very strong, we had our moments, these girls always bonded together.
“We’ll continue to move forward.”
