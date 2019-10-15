Sometimes, it just isn’t your night. Unfortunately for the Muskie volleyball team, that was the case Tuesday on senior night.
Muscatine dug a two-set hole and never recovered in a 25-12, 25-14, 18-25, 25-20 loss to Clinton in its final home match of the season.
“That definitely wasn’t the way we’ve been playing,” Muscatine coach Tim Martin said of the first two sets. “It was disappointing, but sometimes you have those kinds of games where there’s not a whole lot you can do.
“Unfortunately, it took us two sets to get out of it.”
Junior Madi Petersen led the Muskies with 13 kills, while fellow junior Rylie Moss anchored the defense with 33 digs.
The River Queens (11-18, 4-4 MAC) rolled the Muskies in the opening set, as they jumped out to a 7-2 lead and never looked back. For Muscatine (6-16, 1-5 MAC) the troubling trend of inconsistency continued, and Tuesday night it bled over to the defense.
Sloppy passing and poor ball control kept Muscatine out of sorts and helped Clinton find a rhythm early. Then, leading 11-4, Clinton dialed up a multitude of aces in every which way – power, finesse, and placement – to extend that lead to 19-5. The Muskies found some offense late in the set, but it wasn’t enough to overcome that deficit.
The Muskies took their first lead of the match (2-1) early in set two, but the River Queens imposed their will on their way to a 25-14 win in the set. Clinton’s defense proved tough to crack, while Muscatine still struggled to find much defense of its own.
“We’re not accustomed to that,” Martin said. “Defensively, we’ve been passing the ball so well. You just have those nights where nothing is going to work right, and unfortunately, those first two games were it for us.”
However, the Muskies finally snapped out of it to avoid a sweep in Tuesday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference tilt.
Junior Kaylynn Salyars dialed up one of her two aces in the match for the first point of the set. Then, after back-to-back kills from seniors Hannah Wieskamp and Hannah Reynolds, Muscatine pushed its lead to 4-2.
Reynolds, who had nine kills in the match, and Wieskamp, who added seven, once again dialed up back-to-back kills for a 12-8 lead as Muscatine continued to build momentum.
“We were able to get that first pass up,” Martin said. “That meant our setters could distribute the ball more evenly. The other thing was defensively, it was night-and-day from the first two sets to the way the girls played the third.”
Still, Clinton continued to hang around the entire set. With Muscatine leading 22-18, Reynolds dialed up a kill and junior Aricka Ramser an ace to spark a 3-0 spurt to clinch the third set.
However, Clinton used a 7-0 spurt to open up a commanding 14-7 lead in what proved to be the deciding fourth set. Muscatine didn’t go away, as cut a 21-14 deficit to 22-19 late in the match to force a Clinton timeout.
However, out of the timeout, Clinton senior Nevaeh Wagoner dialed up a kill to stop the Muscatine run, and the River Queens regained control for good.
“I commend the girls after coming out and playing two disappointing sets, to come out and play the third the way they did and hang in there in the fourth,” Martin said. “I would have liked to see them come out and play like they did in the third set in the first set.
“I think (tonight) would have been a lot different.”
