Muskies clutch down stretch to advance past Senior

DUBUQUE — Though it might not have felt like it when the score was still tied at two nearly six minutes into Wednesday's Class 5A Substate 3 first round game, but the Muscatine High School girls' basketball team had the Dubuque Senior Rams right where they wanted them.
Points came in a flourish after the slow start, but Muscatine kept its foot on the pedal and produced a 52-39 win on Dubuque Senior’s Nora Gym floor.
That is, until the Muskies put the breaks on.
Muscatine, which advances to play Iowa City High on Saturday at City High, iced it late with clutch free throws from seniors Zoey Long and Rylie Moss.
While the early Muskie lead swelled to 31-16 at the halftime break, Dubuque Senior methodically chipped away.
"I thought we came out and were sharp defensively," Muscatine coach Susan Orvis said. "That way, when we got off to the slow offensive start, we're not putting up a lot of points right away, but it gave us a chance to hang in there and figure it out.
"We did after a little while and got some confidence."
Long finished with a game-high 25 points, going 9-of-13 with a pair of 3-pointers, plus went 7-of-12 from the free throw line. All but one of the free throws came with under four minutes left in the game.
"That was great to see," said Orvis. "A lot of her early scores were attacking the basket, (Senior) did a good job of getting over some our initial screens, and for her to attack the rim first and then she found some range once we started to move the ball a little better."
Senior Madi Petersen also added 12 for the Muskies to go with a team-high eight rebounds.
By then, Muscatine (9-8) was playing a style that was as much soccer as it was basketball. Which is to say, the Muskies kept possession of the ball until the already foul-stricken Rams committed more fouls or time ran out.
"It was a great win overall," Long said. "We all stayed together and knew we had to string together some stops. If we did that, we'd be able to get out in transition."
With just under 3 minutes to play, Dubuque Senior had the Muskie lead cut to eight (44-37) with Muskie junior Grace Bode at the free throw line. Senior put junior Olivia Baxter back into the game with four fouls hoping she could put the Rams over the hump on offense.
Baxter, who finished with 10 points and nine rebounds for the Rams, never made it back to the offensive side of the court.
Bode missed the front end of a 1-and-1, but before the 6-foot-1 Baxter could secure the rebound, the 5-foot-6 Moss snuck in underneath to get her hands on the ball and Baxter was called for an over-the-back.
"I just tried to get across the lane and beat her to the box out," Moss said. "We talked all week long about over-the-backs and fouls being a big deal ... We really knew that would be a key to the game."
"That's exactly the kind of play Rylie Moss makes," Orvis said. "It's not going to show up in the box score, and maybe it doesn't get talked about the next day, but the bottom line is that was a huge play. I'm sure (Senior) didn't want to spent her last foul that way. But Rylie tracks every loose ball, every board.
"Our kids played tooth and nail going after every loose ball."
Sophomore Elly Haber led the frantic Senior (11-7) attempt to rally, she scored a dozen for the Ram team high. Seven of Haber’s points came in the fourth.
Baxter and junior Kayla Grall were the only other Senior players to score in the final period with two apiece.
The Muskies did all the little things right.
On Long’s first free throw attempt — a miss on the front end of a 1-and-1 — Moss went streaking across the lane to save the ball from going out of bounds, putting in the hands of teammate Emma Zilig so Muscatine could run more clock.
Dubuque Senior came into Wednesday night having scored 933 points on the season to the Muskies’ 650, but the experience Muscatine had proved invaluable.
Of the Rams’ season total, only 74 were scored by seniors. Conversely, the Muscatine senior class accounted for 510 points.
No senior scored for the Rams against Muscatine.
"We've been in a lot of close games this season," said Long. "Some of them haven't went our way, but we just tried to learn from those situations and were able to hit our free throws (tonight)."