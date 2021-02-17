Muskies clutch down stretch to advance past Senior

"That was great to see," said Orvis. "A lot of her early scores were attacking the basket, (Senior) did a good job of getting over some our initial screens, and for her to attack the rim first and then she found some range once we started to move the ball a little better."

Senior Madi Petersen also added 12 for the Muskies to go with a team-high eight rebounds.

By then, Muscatine (9-8) was playing a style that was as much soccer as it was basketball. Which is to say, the Muskies kept possession of the ball until the already foul-stricken Rams committed more fouls or time ran out.

"It was a great win overall," Long said. "We all stayed together and knew we had to string together some stops. If we did that, we'd be able to get out in transition."

With just under 3 minutes to play, Dubuque Senior had the Muskie lead cut to eight (44-37) with Muskie junior Grace Bode at the free throw line. Senior put junior Olivia Baxter back into the game with four fouls hoping she could put the Rams over the hump on offense.

Baxter, who finished with 10 points and nine rebounds for the Rams, never made it back to the offensive side of the court.