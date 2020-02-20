Muskies' Deseh advances to quarters, set to become U.S. citizen

Deseh, who has spent the better part of the past year going through the process to become a U.S. citizen, plans to make both life-changing events.

“If I can get back around 10 o’clock, I should be good,” he said. “If it doesn’t work, I might have to forfeit.

“It really is (unfortunate) the timing, but I'd rather get my citizenship than wrestle. I still have time to wrestle. I’m only a junior and I can be here again next year.”

The IHSAA will allow some wiggle room if they know Deseh is en route to the arena near the time of his match. Norwalk freshman Maddux Borcherding-Johnson (35-2) is his scheduled opponent.

“I’ve talked more with his host parent about the logistics of making it happen and how we’re going to handle it,” Kane said. “We’re so proud of TD for both of these things.

"He’s a fun-loving guy, not the type of kid that is going to get stressed about it. He’ll just go with the flow.”

Deseh was one of two Muscatine qualifiers to get through the opening day.

Tim Nimely lost his first-round match to North Scott's Zach Campbell 8-5 at 170 pounds, but the junior rebounded with an 8-6 win over West Des Moines Valley's Ryan Myers in the consolation round.