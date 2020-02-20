Muskies' Deseh advances to quarters, set to become U.S. citizen

DES MOINES — Togeh Deseh came to the United States at age 2. Nearly 16 years after arriving here as a Liberian refugee, the Muscatine junior is set to take the Oath of Allegiance for American citizenship.
There is just one complication.
Deseh’s naturalization ceremony is slated for 9 a.m. Friday at the federal building in downtown Des Moines, the same time the quarterfinal round of the Class 3A state wrestling tournament commences a half-mile away at Wells Fargo Arena.
The 285-pound Deseh reached the quarterfinals with a 5-2 victory over Dubuque Hempstead’s Cayden Lovett in the opening round Thursday.
“We’ve known the date for the ceremony for a few months, but I didn’t know if I was going to make it to state or not,” Deseh said.
Deseh; his host family, Drew and Alissa Burkamper; and Muscatine coach Joe Kane have had discussions with the Iowa High School Athletic Association about making both events work.
“It is going to be touch and go,” Kane said. “They tried to pull some strings with the state (regarding his citizenship ceremony), but they wouldn’t agree to do that.
“The lieutenant governor did tell us once you get there, explain your situation and the extenuating circumstances and see if they can bump you to the front of the line.”
Deseh, who has spent the better part of the past year going through the process to become a U.S. citizen, plans to make both life-changing events.
“If I can get back around 10 o’clock, I should be good,” he said. “If it doesn’t work, I might have to forfeit.
“It really is (unfortunate) the timing, but I'd rather get my citizenship than wrestle. I still have time to wrestle. I’m only a junior and I can be here again next year.”
The IHSAA will allow some wiggle room if they know Deseh is en route to the arena near the time of his match. Norwalk freshman Maddux Borcherding-Johnson (35-2) is his scheduled opponent.
“I’ve talked more with his host parent about the logistics of making it happen and how we’re going to handle it,” Kane said. “We’re so proud of TD for both of these things.
"He’s a fun-loving guy, not the type of kid that is going to get stressed about it. He’ll just go with the flow.”
Deseh was one of two Muscatine qualifiers to get through the opening day.
Tim Nimely lost his first-round match to North Scott's Zach Campbell 8-5 at 170 pounds, but the junior rebounded with an 8-6 win over West Des Moines Valley's Ryan Myers in the consolation round.
Nimely needs to win his first match Friday to become a place winner.
"The mentality was now or never," said Nimely, who was winless in two matches last year at state. "When I leave Muscatine, I don't want to be the guy who just qualified two or three times. I want to be the guy whose name is on the wall as a state place winner."
Muscatine's Mason Crabtree (126 pounds) and Cedric Castillo (160) each lost twice and were eliminated from the tournament.
Crabtree lost to top-ranked Cullan Schriever of Mason City, a two-time state champion, in the opening round by technical fall. Castillo fell to second-seeded Nick Bonanno of Indianola 14-5.
In the consolation round, Crabtree was pinned. Castillo lost in the final seconds by a point.
"We're really proud of Cedric," Kane said. "It was a heartbreaker at the end, but he had a phenomenal season with 39 wins and 25 pins. The development and progress he has made in four years is measurable in so many ways."
Deseh used his size and power to beat Lovett for the second time this season. He pinned him in the second period in late January.
Technique and conditioning propelled Deseh this time.
"I could tell he was gassed," Deseh said. "We train to go for three periods all the time. I wasn't too worried about it. I knew my conditioning was going to help."