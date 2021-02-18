Muskies' Deseh, Nimely pin their way into quarterfinals

Nimely squares off with Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Ivan Thomas in the quarterfinals. Nimely’s only loss in 35 matches this year came to Thomas, seeded fourth and unbeaten this year, at Maquoketa in early January — a match he was leading but got caught and pinned late in the third period.

“I wouldn’t say he motivated me, but he showed me that I’m beatable,” Nimely said. “I still need to prove myself. I need to listen to my coaches and do the right thing.

“I’m not going to change anything. He just got lucky last time. I’ve just got to keep wrestling.”

Deseh, meanwhile, wrestles top seed and last year’s state runner-up, Gabe Greenlee of Ames, in the quarterfinals around 10 a.m.

Deseh was in this position a year ago, but lost back-to-back matches on Friday and failed to place. He is seeking a different result.

“I don’t want to be on the (consolation) side of the bracket,” Deseh said. “I’m going to try and stay on that front side of the bracket as long as I can.

"My goal all year has been to place here."

