Muskies' Deseh, Nimely pin their way into quarterfinals

DES MOINES — Togeh Deseh felt lethargic Thursday afternoon.
“For some reason, I was gassed during that match,” he said. “That shouldn’t be happening right now, especially at this tournament.”
Still, the Muscatine High School senior heavyweight was able to fight through the fatigue.
Deseh moved into the Class 3A state quarterfinals with a 2 minute, 53-second pin over Western Dubuque’s Emerson Lux-Morales at Wells Fargo Arena.
A big reason for Deseh’s weariness stemmed from a lack of practice time this week. Deseh sprained his left knee during last week’s district tournament and has spent the past couple of days recovering.
“I’ve been trying to get back into it the last couple of days, but I haven’t been practicing other than stretching out my knee,” Deseh said. “The lack of not being on the mat probably is it.”
Deseh’s teammate, Tim Nimely, pinned Indianola’s Sean Cunningham in 3:36 in his first-round match at 170 pounds. Nimely was leading 8-0 at the time of the fall.
“It feels good to go out there and dominate him,” Nimely said. “I solidified my points.
“It just shows how much better I’ve gotten. Now (Friday) is going to be a bigger day, tougher matches.”
Nimely squares off with Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Ivan Thomas in the quarterfinals. Nimely’s only loss in 35 matches this year came to Thomas, seeded fourth and unbeaten this year, at Maquoketa in early January — a match he was leading but got caught and pinned late in the third period.
“I wouldn’t say he motivated me, but he showed me that I’m beatable,” Nimely said. “I still need to prove myself. I need to listen to my coaches and do the right thing.
“I’m not going to change anything. He just got lucky last time. I’ve just got to keep wrestling.”
Deseh, meanwhile, wrestles top seed and last year’s state runner-up, Gabe Greenlee of Ames, in the quarterfinals around 10 a.m.
Deseh was in this position a year ago, but lost back-to-back matches on Friday and failed to place. He is seeking a different result.
“I don’t want to be on the (consolation) side of the bracket,” Deseh said. “I’m going to try and stay on that front side of the bracket as long as I can.
"My goal all year has been to place here."