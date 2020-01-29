Clinging to a narrow lead late in the fourth quarter against Clinton, the Muscatine Muskies just needed to run out the clock for their second win of the season.
Then junior big man Josh Dieckman pulled up for a 3-pointer that rimmed out.
“Dieckman, we don’t need that,” Muscatine head coach John Windham yelled from the sideline.
Leading up to that game, the Muskies had felt like they let some opponents off the hook by playing well for the first half, only to ease off the gas pedal in the second. So even though it was unlikely the River Kings could make a comeback when Dieckman took the 3, it’s easy to sympathize with Windham in thinking no lead was safe.
Muscatine went on to win the game by a score of 62-50, exorcising some of their second-half demons.
Windham had high expectations for his junior big man coming into the season, which can often lead to some on-court stewardship from Windham in Dieckman's direction. However, both know it comes from a good place.
"Since coach (Windham) got here, we've built up a good relationship," said Dieckman. "He's always there for me, no matter what. If I need to talk to him, he lets me talk to him. As far as him yelling at me, he just wants to see me succeed."
Dieckman ended the Clinton game with 16 points, second-most on the team behind junior Noah Yahn’s 20.
Prior to the start of this year, everybody in the Mississippi Athletic Conference knew Yahn would be the Muskies’ primary offensive weapon, especially opposing defenses.
Yahn was Muscatine’s leading scorer a year ago, averaging 12.9 points a game. Dieckman was second at 7.3 points. The next four in that category for the 2018-19 season were seniors.
Dieckman showed flashes a year ago, scoring 18 points twice — both against Burlington — and 17 against Davenport Assumption. But if the Muskies wanted to avoid going winless, as they did during their last campaign, they were going to need production from Dieckman and their other returnees in 2019-20.
"Coach (Windham) talked to me before the season. He said (opponents) will probably double pretty hard on (Yahn), so he said 'Get yourself open,'" Dieckman said.
But it’s been far from easy for the 6-foot-7 Muskie big man.
Dieckman has been generating good shots for Muscatine, but for a stretch, many weren't falling.
After scoring in double-figures in each of the team’s first six games this year, Dieckman only reached that mark in one of the following five.
"It sucks when (shots aren't going in)," Dieckman said. "One thing I tell myself, even though I know sometimes I forget it, is if a shot doesn't go in, you just have to keep going hard.
"If you give up then nothing good can come of it."
But since then, the junior scored 15 against Davenport Central, 16 versus Clinton and a career-high 24 in Muscatine’s most recent contest at Davenport West.
"The last (few) games, he's been doing really well," Windham said, "and he's going to need to continue to get better for the rest of the season. We've gotten to the point in the season where ... (teams) will challenge him inside. But the last two games have been confidence builders, which he needs."
Those last two games have resulted in victories for the Muskies. They’ve also been the only two games Muscatine has topped 60 points this season.
"It just gives us confidence," Dieckman said. "Once we see some shots go in, we get more aggressive and look to score more."
Pleasant Valley shares the same conference record, but with Clinton and West at the bottom of the MAC with one win between them, the Muskies have some momentum going in the right direction.
In powering through his slump, Dieckman has come out the other side with a harder resolve. The difficult stretch tested the mental side of his game, and he and Windham believe he’s come out a better player.
"We work on (the mental game)," said Windham. "We talk about it almost every day with our guys, and they're now starting to understand what it takes. Our game preparation has changed since Christmas ... our mental approach has changed."
Alongside Dieckman (12.2 points per game) and Yahn (15), Braden Hufford (4.3), Reed Ulses (3.9) and Waker Cler (3.6) round out the top five Muskies scorers. Four of them are juniors and Hufford is a sophomore.
Though there’s still plenty of work to be done, there’s been tangible growth from Dieckman and the Muscatine team this season, and they’re confident the future is looking brighter.
"It's a process," Windham said. "One thing I love about this team is, we get along well with everybody. They've all gotten better. ... We do some team-building exercises after practice. Yes, this has been a good last four of five days for us, but we need to continue this for the remainder of the season."
