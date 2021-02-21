Muskies downed by City High in regional semifinal

IOWA CITY — After carrying a three-point lead into the final quarter of play during the Class 5A regional semifinal on Saturday at Iowa City High, the Muscatine girls basketball team could not hang on.

City High advanced to a Class 5A regional final with a 55-45 win over Muscatine. It marked the end of the year for the Muskies, who finished with a 9-9 record.

"I couldn't be more pleased with our effort," Muscatine head coach Susan Orvis said. "A lot of our execution was very good, we played very well. The deeper you get into February, the more it comes down to the details, we missed a couple conversions that (City High) made.

"A couple tough breaks and that's the difference in games like that."

Throughout the season, late-game situations brought out the best and worst of the team.

“This season was different due to COVID-19,” Muscatine senior Zoey Long said. “But we made the best of it and were a connected group.”

Half of the Muskies’ 18 games this season were decided by six points or less.