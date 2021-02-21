Muskies downed by City High in regional semifinal

IOWA CITY — After carrying a three-point lead into the final quarter of play during the Class 5A regional semifinal on Saturday at Iowa City High, the Muscatine girls basketball team could not hang on.
City High advanced to a Class 5A regional final with a 55-45 win over Muscatine. It marked the end of the year for the Muskies, who finished with a 9-9 record.
"I couldn't be more pleased with our effort," Muscatine head coach Susan Orvis said. "A lot of our execution was very good, we played very well. The deeper you get into February, the more it comes down to the details, we missed a couple conversions that (City High) made.
"A couple tough breaks and that's the difference in games like that."
Throughout the season, late-game situations brought out the best and worst of the team.
“This season was different due to COVID-19,” Muscatine senior Zoey Long said. “But we made the best of it and were a connected group.”
Half of the Muskies’ 18 games this season were decided by six points or less.
Muscatine started 1-3 in such games, but seemed to gain confidence in clutch situations finishing the regular season with a 32-31 win over Class 4A state-ranked North Scott and running away from Dubuque Senior in the regional opener. The Muskies beat the Rams 52-39, but it wasn’t without some tense moments in the closing minutes.
On Saturday, City High sophomore Kelsey Joens finished with a game-high 18 points on 6 of 13 shooting. Junior Eviyon Richardson tallied a double-double for the Little Hawks with 15 points and 14 rebounds.
Long made two 3-pointers and led the Muscatine offense with 14 points. She ends her career as the Muskie leader in career 3s made with 160.
“I’ve enjoyed the last four years in the Muskie program,” Long said. “It’s been fun playing with my best friends.
“Not only does (coach Orvis and the staff) care about us as players, but as individuals."
Grace Bode had 10 points and Madi Petersen finished with eight for the Muskies.
Muscatine lost to City High 55-39 in mid-December.
"I didn't think we competed real well over there (the first time)," Orvis said. "Just to see us get some consistency with our practices and to see our confidence grow ... to make a good postseason run was a good measuring stick.
"(The senior class) has been a really strong core for this program for a while now. Besides their individual games on the floor, watching them grow into leaders was fun for our staff. They're ready for their next steps, but what they've contributed to our program is significant. They've been tremendous."