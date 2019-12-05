The lighter weights proved difficult for the Muscatine Muskies as they were beaten 45-33 by Clinton and 57-9 by North Scott Thursday night.
Clinton scored wins by either forfeit or pin in the four lightest divisions against the Muskies. But at 132, Mason Crabtree of Muscatine scored a pin over Owen Chapman.
At 145, Carson Harder pinned his River King opponent. Including that win, the Muskies claimed victory in five of the six weight classes between 145 and 195.
Winners for the Muskies included Harder, Kuinton Middaugh (8-2 decision) at 152, Cedric Castillo (pin at 160), Tim Nimely (pin at 182) and Anthony Mathias (pin at 195).
Nimely and Castillo were the two Muskies that claimed victory in both their matches.
Again, from lightest weights to heaviest, North Scott took the eight lightest weight classes.
Nimely won his bout at 182 against A.J. Petersopn by a 14-7 score while Castillo pinned Jack Fahrenkrug in 1:06.
Anthony Mathias, a key newcomer for the Muskies, lost to North Scott's Joey Peterson by a 7-3 decision while Jett Fridley, another wrestler the Muskies will be counting on this season - especially since Fridley wrestles at 138 and has previously at 120 - lost by a 5-0 score to the Lancers' Trenten Doty.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.