Thursday night was the craziest of Grant Pippert's 11-year coaching career.
After losing a wild one in the opener 4-1, the Muscatine baseball team trailed by four runs entering the bottom of the seventh inning.
Pippert knows the Muskies could have easily given up. But, with lightning bearing down on Tom Bruner Field, the Muskies scored four runs in the bottom of the 7th to tie the game 6-6.
That's where Thursday night ended, as the game was suspended due to visible lightning strikes. The game will be resumed, but the time and day has yet to be announced.
"This is all I'm looking for," Pippert said. "We showed a little grit and fight. I'm proud of them."
The inning started with a walk drawn by Chander Matos, who scored on an RBI single by Gabe Mulder. Then, with runners on the corners, senior Drew Logel crushed a home run over the left field wall to tie the score.
Regardless of who wins when the game is eventually resumed in the 8th inning, Pippert feels the rally can be a springboard for a team currently on a six game losing streak.
"We finally got the bats going and had some solid hits," Pippert said. "I really think that should help us moving forward."
In Game 1, Davenport North scored four unanswered runs in the last two innings to hand Muscatine a 4-1 loss.
Zach Eversmeyer was tagged with the loss for Muscatine, and Blake Stoughton picked up the win for Davenport North.
“We just need to execute better,” Muscatine coach Grant Pippert said. “We just have to be better; we cannot allow a game to be decided by the judgement of an umpire.”
The Muskies (7-12, 4-9 MAC) had chances for more runs, but Dawson Toborg was caught in a rundown at third, and Bryce Owen was thrown out at home.
Davenport North (11-10, 4-7 MAC) scored a pair of runs in the fifth inning to take a 2-1 lead. The first run came on a botched rundown by Muscatine, as Nate Williams scored after an errant Muscatine throw. The second came off an RBI single by Griffin Leibold.
The Wildcats scored a pair of insurance runs in the seventh after Muskie right fielder Chandler Matos just missed a diving catch that would have ended the inning. Instead, it resulted in a two-RBI single by Cody DePardo to put the game out of reach.
“It was kind of a nine on 11 game,” Pippert said. “We couldn’t get any breaks. But you know that happens. Life isn’t always fair.”
Like most of the season, one bright spot for Muscatine was the play of senior Drew Logel. The first baseman drilled an RBI single in the fourth inning to give the Muskies a 1-0 lead.
“I knew the pitcher had thrown like one or two curveballs the entire game,” Logel said. “I was just thinking fastball, and that’s what I always think and react to the curveball.”
It was his 21st RBI of the season, already seven more than he had last year.
“He’s our dude,” Pippert said of Logel. “When he’s on we’re a better team. He’s been fantastic, Cornell is getting a good one next year.”
After totaling 36 strikeouts last season, Logel put an emphasis on cutting that number down in his senior campaign. Logel has just 16 strikeouts in 19 games and is hitting above .350 with three home runs.
“I’m a lot more disciplined at the plate (this year),” Logel said, “hitting my pitch instead of the pitcher’s pitch. I used to have a leg kick, but I’ve shortened it down. And with two strikes I choke up so it’s limited my strikeouts.
“My confidence is pretty high right now.”
