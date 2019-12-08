IOWA CITY — Noah Yahn made four 3-pointers and poured in a career-high 26 points, but it wasn't enough to drive the Muscatine boys basketball team into victory lane Saturday afternoon.
An aggressive Iowa City High defense played passing lanes and forced the Muskies into 25 turnovers during its 70-49 non-conference win at City High.
Senior Keshawn Christian led three Little Hawks in double figures with 18 points while Byron Benton added 16 and Keyoun Agee had 14 as City High improved to 1-1 on the season.
The Little Hawks raced to an 8-0 lead and never trailed. They hit seven 3-pointers in the contest and built a 16-point halftime cushion.
Muscatine (0-1) trimmed the deficit to 47-39 in the third quarter following a Yahn 3-pointer. It wouldn't get any closer in what was Muscatine's season opener.
Yahn was 10 of 15 from the field and surpassed last year's season-high total of 21 points against Burlington.
The Muskies shot better than 50 percent from the field, but they were 5 of 11 at the foul line.
Junior Josh Dieckman finished with 10 points. Jacob Thomas had four points and a team-high eight rebounds.
Muscatine travels to Clinton for the conference opener Tuesday night.
