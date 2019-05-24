There’s no mistaking what the goals are for the Muscatine softball team this season.
“State,” senior Carrie Nelson said with a smile, “for sure.”
First-year head coach Steve Hopkins takes over his alma mater after 11 years in Durant which included five conference titles and a state title. He believes the Muskies and their six seniors have the talent and attitude to build off last season’s 27-14 campaign that ended in the first round of postseason play.
“They seem really focused and driven,” Hopkins said. “They realize this is their last opportunity to make it to Fort Dodge and to win a conference championship. I’ve coached and been around long enough to know we have the talent on the team. The difference between us being up at the top is going to be consistency.”
Muscatine showed its potential on multiple occasions last season. It defeated eventual Class 2A state champion Louisa-Muscatine, Class 5A state champion Pleasant Valley and competed with Class 3A state champion Davenport Assumption twice.
However, there were plenty of headscratchers. It lost 11-1 to a Mount Pleasant team that finished 13-26 and also lost lopsided games to West Liberty and Louisa-Muscatine on the same day. Muscatine beat Bettendorf by mercy-rule and lost by mercy-rule in the same doubleheader, and saw its season come to an end with a loss to a Davenport West team it beat 10-0 earlier in the season.
“We learned we have the potential to compete with anyone in the state,” sophomore Rylie Moss said. “It’s just a matter of putting all the pieces together. We can sweep teams like that, we don’t have to settle for one or just compete.”
Hopkins says building that consistency starts in practice, where the Muskies must possess the same intensity and focus as if they were preparing for a championship game.
“We have to approach everything we do with that same level of intensity and focus in practice and hopefully it’ll carry over into a game,” he said.
The Muskies, ranked No. 15 in Class 5A to start the season, have taken it up a notch on the practice field under Hopkins. They’ve gone “a bit more in depth,” and have worked on defensive situations, bunting and set plays.
“I feel like we have a lot more of a set routine,” Moss said. “We do things the way (Hopkins) wants and we work on set plays and I had never really experienced that before. I think that’s going to help us a lot.”
Moss figures to be a key component in a lineup that Hopkins feels has a good blend of power and speed. She led the team with 59 hits as a freshman and stole 28 bases in 28 attempts.
“I’ve been working on my swing more than anything,” Moss said, “really just refining those small details like my footwork so I can be more consistent and put the ball on the ground and run.”
The Muskies also return senior shortstop Haley Jarrett, who led the team with 41 RBIs, and senior catcher Kaylie Reynolds, who was second on the team with seven home runs last season. Seniors Kate Nelson and Kaitlyn Lathrop as well as junior Emily Nietzel bring stability to the lineup. Hopkins has high expectations for sophomore Kaylynn Salyars, who hit one home run and had 20 RBIs with a .453 batting average a season ago.
“She hits for power and she’s very aggressive,” Hopkins said. “She’s hit a couple of home runs (in the spring) this year. She’s done a great job at the plate and does a nice job in the field.”
The Muskies also return their ace in Carrie Nelson, who compiled a 14-8 record with a 1.93 earned run average last year. She hopes to be even better in her final season.
“I’ve worked really hard on up and down pitches and changing speed,” Nelson said. “I’ve worked on getting my velocity up more and all of that.”
The x-factor, however, will be what Muscatine can get out of the rest of its pitching staff. Gone is Kaitlyn Bierman, a mainstay in the rotation the past couple of seasons.
Hopkins will turn to junior Brianna Staley and freshman Bree Seaman in the circle. Staley attended Muscatine High School as a freshman, played in Florida last year and is back as a junior and the No. 2 pitcher. Seaman, who appeared in three games and allowed one earned run as an eighth-grader, will be mixed in as the third pitcher.
“There’s going to be times where we go by committee to keep (opponents) off balance,” Hopkins said. “One thing we have to stay away from is we can’t throw Carrie game in and game out.”
Should the Muskies avoid major injuries and keep improving under Hopkins, the first-year coach sees his team as one that can be a factor come July.
“There’s no reason why at the end of the year we can’t be there for a conference championship,” Hopkins said. “I think we’re going to be a very tough out when it comes to regionals and state.”
