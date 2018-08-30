The Muscatine football team was fully aware nobody expected them to walk out of Brady Street Stadium last week with a win over Davenport Central, a team that made the playoffs a season ago.
The Muskies didn’t just win the game, they controlled it, and sophomores Tim Nimely and Eli Gaye propelled them to a 23-6 win. Now, on top of being talented, the young Muscatine football team has plenty of confidence.
“Last week gave us a lot of confidence,” Nimely said at Wednesday’s practice. “A lot of people weren’t expecting us to win that game like the polls and the rankings; they weren’t expecting us to win that game.
“Like coach (Jake Mueller) said, they were sleeping on us, but that will wake them up. That’s what we did out there.”
But Muscatine knows there’s still work to be done, and it will look to build on a successful opening week tonight in its home opener against Cedar Rapids Jefferson at 7:15 p.m.
On paper, it certainly seems like the Muskies have an excellent chance to start 2-0 for the first time since 2015.
Cedar Rapids Jefferson (0-1) was blasted by Class 4A No. 9 Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 34-0, in Week 1. The Hawks played two different quarterbacks, and only gained 187 yards of total offense while totaling four turnovers.
Muscatine coach Jake Mueller estimated the two teams haven’t played each other since 1959, so preparing for a new coach and a lot of new players on the Cedar Rapids Jefferson side with just one game of film will be a challenge for Muscatine.
“(Cedar Rapids Jefferson) looks like a quality opponent,” Mueller said. “They looked to be very sound. I think they have some very good players on defense; they played well against Kennedy on defense. I think they are a little inexperienced on offense, and some big turnovers got them behind early.
“No. 23 (Ezeki Leggins) for them seems to be a really good playmaker, so he’s going to be someone we have to be really aware of.”
However, Mueller says coaches always want to see improvement from Week 1 to Week 2, and he’s certainly no different. The ninth-year head coach wants to see his offense play to the whistle and do a better job of executing in addition to getting all 11 guys to the football on defense.
Certainly, the Muskies set a nice baseline for themselves in Week 1.
Nimely and Gaye provided a spark that was absent from last year’s offense and combined for 297 of Muscatine’s 337 yards last week. Jefferson allowed 235 rushing yards in its opener, so it appears Nimely will have a chance to build on his 151-yard performance from a week ago. Meanwhile, senior quarterback Carson Orr completed 65.5 percent of his passes and totaled 190 yards and a touchdown through the air.
Perhaps most importantly, the Muskies avoided turnovers, something they did in just one of nine games a year ago.
“That was great,” Mueller said. “That’s been a big emphasis for us is causing turnovers and not turning the ball over ourselves. We’re a young team, and we’re still learning about a lot of our guys, so when you help yourself out by not making those huge, huge mistakes, you’re going to have a better chance of having success.”
On defense, the Muskies forced one turnover last week and allowed just six points. The Muskies' lowest opponent point total last season was 16, and they allowed 40 or more points six times.
Still, the Muskies know they have plenty of room for improvement this season. But they’re eager to show their progress to their home crowd.
“They haven’t played in front of the community, they haven’t played in front of their school,” Mueller said of his team. "It shouldn’t take a whole lot of rah-rah speeches from me to get them focused to win their first home game.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.