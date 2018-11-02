DAVENPORT, Iowa — Muscatine boys basketball coach John Windham is still learning the ropes after being hired just a week before the school year began.
“My biggest challenge is getting to know everyone’s names,” Windham said at Friday’s Mississippi Athletic Conference Boys Basketball Luncheon at the RiverCenter.
“Getting hired like a week before the school year started, I’m still learning teacher’s names.”
Windham is still getting familiar with his players, too, as the Muskies only return 2.9 percent of their scoring production from a year ago.
Muscatine lost six seniors off last season’s 16-9 state qualifier, including two-time Gatorade Player of the Year Joe Wieskamp, who is preparing for his freshman season at Iowa.
So far, Windham has been pleased with the results at open gyms in the weeks leading up to the team’s first practice on November 12
“I think there’s a desire to get better right now,” Windham said. “You’ve got a lot of kids who can’t wait to get into the gym, start learning and be coached up.”
Of course, in addition to a new coach with a new system, the Muskies will have to learn to play without Wieskamp for the first time since the 2013-14 season.
Senior Cooper Zeck, who scored 14 points a season ago, is the only returning player who cracked the regular rotation last year, and Windham said he will need to take on more of a leadership role.
“It’s just about making sure everybody is doing what they need to do and trying to help everybody get better,” Zeck said.
As a result, both Zeck and Windham understand that this season will take more of a team effort without a scorer of Wieskamp’s caliber to lean on.
“There’s no question we have a lot of spots to fill,” Zeck said. “People are going to have to step up and fill a role maybe they haven’t in the past.
“It’s going to have to be a team mentality, not a one-man show anymore.”
Still, Windham sees Wieskamp’s imprint on Noah Yahn, one of the sophomores he expects to make an impact this season.
“I told my seniors I like my seniors to leave a legacy,” Windham said. “Pick an underclassman and teach them the ropes and make them better. That’s what Joe (Wieskamp) did with Noah (Yahn).
“I walked into the gym the other day and watched Noah going through a workout on his own, and it was just unbelievable. I know Joe kind of planted that seed with Noah. He’ll be one of the bright spots we’re going to have this year.”
As for the team itself, Windham expects the learning curve to be “huge” all season. He estimated the Muskies have had 35 kids at open gym the last couple of weeks that have all been eager to learn from the first-year coach.
With so many new and unproven pieces, Windham said that attitude and focus need to continue throughout the season.
If it does, he thinks the Muskies may be capable of more than meets the eye.
“One thing we’re going to do is we’re going to come in every night and play hard,” Windham said. “We’ll probably surprise some people. I got some kids who want to learn. That’s what I love about coaching basketball is kids who want to become better.”
