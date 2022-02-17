Muskies experience difficult day at state

DES MOINES — A lack of state tournament experience and demanding draws resulted in a very difficult day for the Muscatine High School wrestling team Thursday at the Class 3A state tournament.

Muscatine brought four wrestlers here and all four dropped a pair of matches to have their seasons abruptly end at Wells Fargo Arena.

“The one thing I thought about, none of these guys have ever seen this tournament,” Muscatine coach Scott Mauck said. “We didn’t bring any underclassmen last year with Tim (Nimely) and TD (Togeh Deseh). There was no passing of the baton in how this works.

“You walk out in this arena, you see all that and it is a lot to take in.”

Sophomore Lincoln Brookhart (132 pounds), senior Jett Fridley (170) and senior Nathan Beatty (182) wrestled second- or third-ranked wrestlers in the first round. All three lost by fall.

Sophomore Evan Franke dropped a 10-8 decision to seventh-ranked Ayden Hoag of LeMars at 220 pounds.

Then in the consolation round, Beatty hung close but fell 5-3 to North Scott’s Ryan Campbell. Brookhart lost by technical fall, Fridley suffered a 4-1 loss to Waverly-Shell Rock’s Sean Mwangi and Franke fought back after getting down 10-0 but was defeated 17-7 by Waukee Northwest's Cael Winter.

“We had a lot of tough draws,” Mauck said, “but you know what, you’ve got to wrestle. That’s the bottom line.

“Evan probably could have done a little better in his first match, but he made some young, dumb mistakes, and you can’t do it at this tournament. You get caught on those things.”

Mauck praised Fridley and Beatty for strong careers. Fridley finished the season 29-12 and Beatty was 25-17.

As far as Muscatine’s two underclassmen returning, Mauck pointed out Nimely went 0-2 in his first state tournament experience before coming back and placing in his final two seasons.

Brookhart and Franke have an opportunity to achieve that.

“I’m seeing big things coming for Lincoln and Evan, and we’ve got a lot of good middle-schoolers coming up, too,” said Mauck, who completed his first season as program's head coach. “I told Lincoln before we even left, ‘Hey, I hope you packed your big boy pants because you’re going to need them.' All these guys are good.

“This is why we don’t just wrestle in tournaments with small schools — nothing against those schools — but we’ve got to get to the better levels of competition in other tournament so we understand when we come here, there is no bad wrestler in this tournament. Not one.

“We just have to get better.”

