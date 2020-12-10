Muskies eye further climb up MAC standings

After winning four games over the past two seasons, the Muscatine Muskie boys basketball team wants to re-establish itself as a team to be feared.

The Muskies know that must be earned, though.

While it was no surprise the program took a step back after current Hawkeye star Joe Wieskamp left MHS for Iowa City, going 0-21 that following season was nonetheless a disappointment.

The team made a modest climb up the MAC standings the next year, going 4-18 (3-13 MAC) and jumping Davenport West as well as Clinton in the final conference standings.

"Our team chemistry has improved," senior Noah Yahn said. "We have more confidence in each other. ... We're ready for a tough game every night."

While it was a mild uptick in wins, the Muskies were far more competitive in 2019-20 and could have found their way to a few more wins had it not been for some late-game breakdowns or third-quarter lapses.

That's an area head coach John Windham thinks should be improved upon simply with his team having more varsity experience. But the coach added this is a season unlike any other.