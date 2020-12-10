Muskies eye further climb up MAC standings

After winning four games over the past two seasons, the Muscatine Muskie boys basketball team wants to re-establish itself as a team to be feared.
The Muskies know that must be earned, though.
While it was no surprise the program took a step back after current Hawkeye star Joe Wieskamp left MHS for Iowa City, going 0-21 that following season was nonetheless a disappointment.
The team made a modest climb up the MAC standings the next year, going 4-18 (3-13 MAC) and jumping Davenport West as well as Clinton in the final conference standings.
"Our team chemistry has improved," senior Noah Yahn said. "We have more confidence in each other. ... We're ready for a tough game every night."
While it was a mild uptick in wins, the Muskies were far more competitive in 2019-20 and could have found their way to a few more wins had it not been for some late-game breakdowns or third-quarter lapses.
That's an area head coach John Windham thinks should be improved upon simply with his team having more varsity experience. But the coach added this is a season unlike any other.
"We're focused," Windham said. "We want to improve on our record, obviously, but there are a lot of unknowns this year. ... It's Forrest Gump's box of chocolate's, you don't know what you're going to get.
"We want teams to respect us, but we know we have to come prepared every night."
The signs of improvement last season were there.
"We want to create a winning culture again," senior Josh Dieckman said.
Muscatine scored 238 more points during the 2019-20 season over the season prior (1,015 to 777).
Dieckman and Yahn scored 522 of the Muskies’ 1,015 total point output in 2019-20. Individually, Yahn (263 points) scored the 11th-most points in the Mississippi Athletic Conference while Dieckman (259) was right behind at No. 12.
Moreover, the squad's field goal percentage jumped up five points to 39.5% and the team dished out 40 more assists (205).
Although the Muskies lost two regular starters to graduation in Briggs Miller and Sean Brown, players coming back this season accounted for 83% of last season's points.
It was a lineup lacking rhythm and continuity, however. Eight out of the 13 players on last season's roster started five games or more as Windham's effort was made more difficult when the team suffered a rash of injuries.
The increased offensive aggressiveness over 2018-19, however, led to the Muskies getting to the free throw line much more often. Muscatine went 165-of-284 from the charity stripe after attempting just 182 free throws in 2018-19.
Muscatine's mark of 58% was worst in the MAC, though.
While somewhat obvious, the Muskies' recipe for success last season relied upon Dieckman and Yahn leading the offense while a third player found his way into double figures.
That third player was typically Braden Hufford or Waker Cler.
Hufford, a junior, led the team in assists with just over two a game as a sophomore while scoring four points per contest.
Cler finished in double figures in half of team's wins last season, including an 18-point effort in the 65-53 win over Fort Madison.
"I think we'll be able to have at least four offensive weapons on the floor at all times this season," Dieckman said. "Guys last year took a huge step forward coming into this season."
Now a senior, Cler caught fire during that game against Bloodhounds, going 7-of-10 from the field and 4-of-6 from 3-point range.
However, the development of the Muskies' third and fourth option shouldn't necessarily fall solely on Hufford and Cler.
The team is confident the 6-foot-5 senior Nick Scholz has rebounded after being hampered by a knee injury. And gritty senior Reed Ulses returns after getting acclimated to the Muskie basketball program following his transfer in. Ulses chipped in four points and three rebounds a game.
If Scholz proves fit, he could provide the Muskies with some size that could create matchup problems for opponents next to the 6-foot-7 Dieckman and 6-foot-4 Ulses.
Though more of a perimeter player, Cler is also listed at 6-foot-4.
Yahn has good size for a guard at 6-foot-2 and has also shown a propensity to display some fight down low, as he's grabbed 148 rebounds since the start of the 2018-19 season.
Only Dieckman (252) and the since-graduated Josh Thomas (152) had more.
There were lapses, however, and they were only made worse by the fact that Muscatine shot 26.7% from 3-point range.
In the MAC, that number was six percentage points below second-worst Davenport North.
"We had the worst 3-point percentage (in Class 4A). Our goal is to try to hit 30% from 3 and try to get up to at least 65% from (the free throw line)," said Windham. "Those were two areas were we really struggled.
"Hopefully it won't be the two-man show this year, it'll be three-plus."
But the Muskies have seen improvement there already.
"Our shooting has come a long way (over the offseason)," said Dieckman. "I know in previous years, we've had low percentages, but I think it'll be pretty high this year."
Muscatine hit a high point a year ago over a five-game span where the Muskies won three.
That spurt started with a 62-50 win over Clinton on Jan. 24, 2020, followed by a second consecutive victory over Davenport West 65-59.
Fort Madison then lost to the Muskies a little over a week later, but not before the inconsistency reared its head resulting in two losses, one each to Assumption and Davenport North.
The contest against Assumption showed the best and worst of the Muskies.
In the second and fourth quarters, Muscatine outscored the Knights by 38-26 but lost the first and third quarters 30-5. The Knights ended up winning 63-43.
Not so coincidentally, the Muskies' most successful span correlated with Dieckman's best stretch as a varsity player.
The then-junior was held scoreless on Jan. 14 against North Scott, but then scored 15 or more points in five of the next seven games, which overlapped with the aforementioned successful Muskie stretch.
In the win over West, the Muskie big man scored a career-best 24. Three games later, in the Fort Madison victory, he upped that to 25.
While the Muskies' season will, by necessity, be measured in wins and losses, there's more at stake for the team than that.
"By the end of the season, we want to feel like we proved people wrong," Yahn said. "If we do that, we can be proud of ourselves."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!