Muskies eye victory after week of stellar practices

Despite suffering a 26-0 loss to North Scott to open the season, Muscatine head coach D.J. Hawkins had to think about how long it’s been since he’s seen the Muskies turn as good a practice as they did earlier this week.

“(Tuesday) was probably the best day of practice we’ve had all year, and maybe the past few years,” Hawkins said. “There was a lot of energy and competition, guys were focused. They know what they’re capable of, seeing the good plays, but they know they have to practice that, so they’ve accepted that challenge.

“We missed out on a lot of competition in the offseason, and (North Scott) really woke us up.”

While the outcome of the opener against the Lancers didn’t go quite as expected for Muscatine, there were circumstances — big and small — that worked against the Muskies.

The sophomore contest played before the varsity was suspended mid-game because a player for North Scott received a positive COVID-19 test. That led to the varsity game getting moved up to a 6:45 kickoff, a half-hour earlier than anticipated.

“It was wild,” said Hawkins. “For the first game, the first game for me (as head coach), for the kids, to have that go down … it was a wild first night. But we’re ready to learn from the loss.”