Muskies eye victory after week of stellar practices

Despite suffering a 26-0 loss to North Scott to open the season, Muscatine head coach D.J. Hawkins had to think about how long it’s been since he’s seen the Muskies turn as good a practice as they did earlier this week.
“(Tuesday) was probably the best day of practice we’ve had all year, and maybe the past few years,” Hawkins said. “There was a lot of energy and competition, guys were focused. They know what they’re capable of, seeing the good plays, but they know they have to practice that, so they’ve accepted that challenge.
“We missed out on a lot of competition in the offseason, and (North Scott) really woke us up.”
While the outcome of the opener against the Lancers didn’t go quite as expected for Muscatine, there were circumstances — big and small — that worked against the Muskies.
The sophomore contest played before the varsity was suspended mid-game because a player for North Scott received a positive COVID-19 test. That led to the varsity game getting moved up to a 6:45 kickoff, a half-hour earlier than anticipated.
“It was wild,” said Hawkins. “For the first game, the first game for me (as head coach), for the kids, to have that go down … it was a wild first night. But we’re ready to learn from the loss.”
However, a circumstance of greater impact to the Muskies was being forced to play without star running back Tim Nimely. The senior ball-carrier tweaked a leg muscle and was unable to go.
It took a while for the Muskies to settle down, as they surrendered 16 first-quarter points to North Scott, but they allowed just a touchdown and field goal the three quarters to follow.
“The second half, we feel like we held them,” senior defensive tackle Togeh Deseh said. “In the first half, we came out flat. … The second, we were a different team. If we can play like we did in the second half, I expect to win (against Clear Creek-Amana).”
Deseh ended with 5.5 tackles against North Scott, 3.5 of which went for a loss.
Nimely was able to do some things in practice this week, but his status is a day-to-day proposition at this point. The team isn’t willing to risk the long-term health of their most productive offensive weapon over short-term gain.
Against North Scott, the team was able to find some success on the ground without Nimely.
Senior running back Mentor Cooper had 78 yards on 20 carries.
But against Clear Creek-Amana (0-1), stopping the run will be of primary concern.
Though the Class 3A Clippers lost to Mount Pleasant in their opener 28-27, CCA was able to amass 258 yards on the ground. Senior Alex Figueroa ended with 175 yards on 19 carries and three touchdowns, one going for 74 yards.
“We’re ready to be back out here,” Deseh said. “I just think we’re hungry to win a game now, the energy here has been great."
In Week 1, North Scott used seven different ball carriers to gain 197 rushing yards on the Muskies.
Jake Draves, senior quarterback, was 11-of-21 through the air Week 1 for 69 yards. Draves connected with senior Prince Wei and junior Nolan Recker for 26 yards apiece and senior Eli Gaye for 17, though Gaye finished with the team-high in catches with five.
“Offensively, we’re starting to figure it out, we’re moving the ball pretty good,” Draves said. “And our defense is going to be there.”
Defensively against the Lancers, senior linebacker Reed Ulses led the Muskies with eight tackles. Senior Jorge Ocampo added seven stops form the safety position.
Players on Muscatine this week are focused on accountability and doing the things they need to do in order for the team to get a much-needed win over Clear Creek-Amana.
“We knew we had another big game coming up this week,” said Draves, “and we have to make sure we go out and make sure everyone knows we’re here to compete. I think this week’s practices showed that, but I guess we’ll have to wait and see.”
