It was all smiles at the send-off celebration Thursday night at Muscatine's Rose Bowl.
Both Muscatine and Louisa-Muscatine will be sending teams to the 2019 U.S. High School Bowling National Championship in Indianapolis. It will mark the first time either school will participate.
The tournament starts today and runs through Monday.
"First and foremost, it's (about) the experience," Muscatine coach Mark LeRette said. "It's giving our program another level of exposure, (and) it's a higher level of bowling."
The Falcons will send a girls team as well as Dustin Beaham (who is competing on the individual side), while the Muskies will be represented by a boys and girls squad.
"It feels pretty good," Beaham said. "Me and my dad have been looking to go to this tournament for about two years now, so it means a lot to (us)."
The event will host 48 boys and 28 girls teams from across the country. More than 20 of those teams were champions in their respective states.
Although teams qualify through their high school state-level competition, the tournament isn’t affiliated with any official high school athletic organization.
Both the Muskies and Falcons have had individuals and teams qualify for the national tournament before but haven't competed because of conflicts in schedules or issues with funding the trip.
This year, they received contributions from the Muscatine USBC Board of Directors.
"It's new to all of us," Louisa-Muscatine head coach Al Jordan said. "Nobody's ever been there. ... The kids are excited, it's quite an honor for them to go."
Going with Beaham from L-M will be the girls team, which includes freshmen Lily Fisher and Choral Hahn, sophomore Madisyn Gerdts and juniors Lauren Bodman, Shadyn Bishop and Whittney Morse.
"We're looking for them to build a stronger bond with each other," L-M coach Cassandra Morse said. "(The L-M girls team) gets into a competition, and it's like they're on, it's great. ... They push each other."
At the state level, L-M has won state three consecutive Class 1A championships.
Members of the Muscatine girls side are sophomore Cassie Johnson, juniors Emily Payne and Kayla Maurer, and seniors Donna Beauchamp, Gracie Bossart and Gabi Evans. Senior Skylar Tumlinson was a member of the team during this past season but will be unable to make the trip.
"As a team, we decided to not really have any expectations because it'll be a whole new atmosphere," Evans said. "It's just about doing our best and having fun."
During the past winter season, the Muskie girls took second place in 3A at the Iowa state competition.
Sophomores Marcus Madsen and Noah Miller, juniors Carter Riley and Caleb Sterbenz, and seniors Ryan Collupy and Devin LeRette will represent the Muscatine boys.
"For the seniors ... it's one more chance to go out and compete with their friends," coach LeRette said.
Individuals from other schools will be competing at the event, but the L-M and Muscatine teams will be the only schools in the state sending full teams.
"I think it's kinda cool because we get to showcase (our team) and how we bowl," Bodman said. "We're from small-town Iowa.
"It's really cool to be able to show what we can do."
