Despite outscoring Cedar Rapids Prairie in the fourth quarter, Muscatine's struggles in the third quarter ended up being too much to overcome.
The Muskies (0-1) were trailing by eight at the half, but by the end of the third, Cedar Rapids Prairie (0-1) had expanded the lead to 33-18.
When the final horn sounded, the Muskies came up on the short side of a 41-30 final.
The two sides ended up posting pretty similar numbers as Muscatine was 13-40 from the floor compared to Prairie's 18-49 effort. The Muskies were just 2-17 from three, but Prairie wasn't any more accurate as they only had one make out of 10 attempts from deep.
"I really liked our defensive effort tonight," Muscatine head coach Susan Orvis said. "The kids did a good job with our gameplan, we needed to finish possessions better."
Emma Zillig led Muscatine in scoring with seven. Two other Muskies - Madi Petersen and Zoey Long each had six. Petersen also snatched 13 rebounds to lead all in that category as the Muskies out-rebounded the Hawks by a 33 to 27 margin.
"We need to sharpen up our passes," said Orvis, "we were a little careless ... there were a couple runs that got away from us."
However, the Hawks' defensive pressure forced Muscatine into committing 19 turnovers, which was more than double the number of turnovers forced by the Muskies.
Muscatine will now have a break for the holidays before their next game on December 3rd against Pleasant Valley at home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.