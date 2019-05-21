BETTENDORF -- Muscatine had a distinct advantage in its first half against Pleasant Valley, playing with a strong and relentless wind.
The Muskies couldn't take advantage.
Pleasant Valley scored two goals in the first half despite playing into the teeth of the wind and grabbed a 3-0 win Tuesday at Spartan Stadium.
Despite having the wind in the first half, Muscatine didn't get off a shot in the first half and was outshot 16-1 in the game.
"Credit to PV, they're a great team all-around, they kept the ball low on the attack in and we just couldn't find a shot," Muscatine head coach Nathan Meineke said. "We weren't aggressive and PV was."
The win guarantees Class 3A No. 13 Muscatine (8-6, 6-3) finishes fourth in the conference while No. 9 Pleasant Valley (10-5, 7-2) finishes no worse than third. Second-place Bettendorf's game against Davenport West was postponed until today.
"It's always good to see where you measure up because those teams always go to state," Meineke said. "It's a measuring stick in the MAC so we know what work we need to do and where we need to go."
The Spartans adapted well to the wind, keeping the ball low and connecting on passes to combat the elements. Ellie Scranton took a ball, split the Muscatine defense and then fired a shot that curled in off the post to put PV up 1-0 in the third minute.
"We knew the weather conditions coming in weren't going to be the best and we knew Muscatine was going to come out and give us all they had," Scranton said. "We knew we needed to match that energy and get above that right away."
Camryn Woods gave Pleasant Valley a 2-0 lead on a shot that found its way through traffic and into the net in the 29th minute. Scranton added her second goal in the second half, heading in a rebound after a free kick from Jenna Aller bounced off the crossbar.
Despite having just three seniors on the roster, the Spartans feel confident heading into the postseason, looking to get back to state for the second straight year.
"I think we're peaking at the right time and the chemistry we've built with all the freshmen coming in, they've done a great job adapting to our style of play," Scranton said. "I think if we keep building this mentality and keep practicing hard, we'll peak at the right time for postseason."
Muscatine entered the regular season finale having outscored its last three opponents 19-1 and there's a week before the Muskies host Clinton in a regional semifinal game next Wednesday. So there's time to fix what wasn't working Tuesday.
The Muskies have been well-tested this season, their only in-state losses coming to ranked teams. It's hopefully prepared them for the postseason.
"The girls have that desire," Meineke said. "It's something you can talk about but you've got to go on the field and do it. Hopefully, they know now the season really counts and here we go.
