Muscatine girls basketball coach Susan Orvis hasn’t been shy when discussing what she believes is the next step in the evolution in her young, but talented, basketball team.
“When the heat is on in the second half how do we answer that call?” Orvis said. “That’s the next step for this group.”
Tuesday night proved the Muskies aren’t ready to make that step, at least not yet.
Muscatine was outscored by 14 in the fourth quarter by Davenport Assumption and ultimately fell at home, 46-35, to fall to 0-2 on the season.
“We were in a good position,” Orvis said. “With any team, and certainly Assumption, if you lead in the second half they’re going to come at you with pressure. It’s all about how you handle it and we handled it marginally and gave up a few possessions to let them right back into the ballgame.”
Assumption (1-2) used a fullcourt press in the second half to spark its comeback by forcing Muscatine to commit 22 turnovers with 13 coming in the second half.
Indeed, the Muskies led by as many as nine, 19-10, late in the second quarter. They ultimately took a 19-12 lead into the locker room.
“That’s where we talk about building on a run instead of letting people hang around,” Orvis said. “That’s something we addressed as a team. We can’t seem to string together runs right now.
“Hopefully we will.”
Assumption won the third quarter 12-8, which included a 6-0 run, to pull within 27-24 thanks to its full court-press. Muscatine still managed to stay on top throughout the quarter, however, thanks to Rogers scoring five of her 12 points in the period and Rylie Moss’ three steals in the final two minutes.
Moss, a sophomore, played a major role in the Muscatine defense that forced 14 Assumption turnovers.
“I really think that’s what Rylie can bring to us this year,” Orvis said. “She’s very strong and she has good instincts. She can get us possessions and disrupt possessions on defense. We’re very excited for what that means for us.”
Neither team scored for the opening three minutes of the fourth quarter. Assumption’s Olivia Wardlow, who had a game-high 16 points, broke the cold spell with a layup. Moments later, Muscatine sophomore Zoey Long drilled back-to-back threes to tie the game at 33.
Long finished with a team-high 14 points.
“I thought of the options in our five-out have been good for her,” Orvis said of Long. We’re starting to recognize how to get her shots.”
However, Assumption sophomore Katie Anderson hit back-to-back threes herself, too. The second of which gave the Knights a 36-33 lead, which they never relinquished as the Muskies struggled for good looks in the final minutes.
The Muskies shot 38 percent from the field but still held the Knights to a 40 percent clip. The difference, however, was Assumption attempted 42 shots to Muscatine’s 35.
“They sprung loose a couple times and we lost a couple of shooters,” Orvis said. “They hadn’t hit them all night but they hit them late. That’s a credit to them.
“We really try to understand every possession matters and I think we squandered a few.”
Muscatine will be back in action Friday at Pleasant Valley.
