Muskies finish 12th at district meet

The Muscatine Muskies boys golf team finished 12th at the Class 4A district tournament at Glynns Creek Golf Course on Monday.

Sophomore Mike Henderson registered a team-low score of 88, while senior Josh Dieckman shot a 90.

Pleasant Valley shot a 315 team score to win the event. Dubuque Wahlert's 321 went for second place and Linn-Mar's 327 third overall.

Ottumwa's Joe Hammer was the individual medalist, shooting a 74. Linn-Mar's Dillon Burr, Wahlert's Will Coohey and Ottumwa's Cale Leonard all ended the round with a 76.

Golfers had to adjust to the windy conditions, as the course saw gusts of wind that surpasses 30 miles per hour.

However, PV still had three of four golfers (Jack Dumas, Nathan Tillman and Sam Johnson) break 80 while fourth golfer, Jack Roemer shot an 82.

With the top three teams securing spots at the state tournament, Burr and Coohey will get to go with their squads while the two top Ottumwa golfers that finished in the top six will also get to go as individuals.

Henderson followed a 43-stroke front nine with a 45 on the back nine.

Junior Doug Custis (95) and Miles Melendez (96) also had scores counted toward the team total.