Muskies first regional final in seven years ends with loss

“We played Muscatine our very first game (of the season),” Hall said. “They have improved so much throughout the season. They put up some really good defensive digs and just played really scrappy. I remembered that from our first time (playing them), and was like ‘We have to be ready for that.’

“It was an opportunity for us to really dial in. ... We knew what they could do, but knew they would be better because of everything they’ve done through their season.”

Although Tuesday night’s match ended in straight ends, Muscatine did not go quietly.

Late in the third, junior Meadow Freers made a tremendous save to keep the ball alive on the Muskie side of the net after it ricocheted off a beam above the court and rocketed back downward. The Muskies would win the point and force a PV timeout down just one at 18-17.

A Spartan kill attempt on the next volley would sail long to tie it at 18. But from that point on, PV got three kills from senior Emily Wood and one from junior Alexa Frankel while the only point MHS could get came via a Madi Petersen kill.

The last of Wood’s nine kills ended it to seal the Spartan victory. PV’s attack, specifically on cross-court shots, caused the Muskies problems all night long.