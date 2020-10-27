Muskies first regional final in seven years ends with loss

BETTENDORF — The last time Muscatine made it to a Class 5A regional final was in 2013, in Tim Martin's first season as coach. In 2020, the Muskies returned to the regional finals, this time under another first-year head coach, Kara Russell.
Both coaches, however, would meet the same fate. Martin’s team fell to Bettendorf, while the current squad had its season ended by Pleasant Valley in straight sets on the Spartans’ home floor, 25-14, 25-9, 25-19.
“Regardless of how tonight ended up, we accomplished more than we could have ever asked for,” Russell said. “In my book, this was a successful year. I think this set this bar for what’s to come in the future for this program. The seniors are awesome. We’re going to miss them, they brought a lot of talent to our team.
“But we’ll be back next year.”
With the win, third-ranked Pleasant Valley (20-1) will return to the 5A state tournament after losing to Des Moines Valley in the semifinals last season.
For the Muskies (14-13), it was a remarkable season of growth after the team went 6-18 in Martin’s final season.
The Muskies finished tied for fourth in the Mississippi Athletic Conference, and the team’s in-season improvement was not lost on PV head coach Amber Hall.
“We played Muscatine our very first game (of the season),” Hall said. “They have improved so much throughout the season. They put up some really good defensive digs and just played really scrappy. I remembered that from our first time (playing them), and was like ‘We have to be ready for that.’
“It was an opportunity for us to really dial in. ... We knew what they could do, but knew they would be better because of everything they’ve done through their season.”
Although Tuesday night’s match ended in straight ends, Muscatine did not go quietly.
Late in the third, junior Meadow Freers made a tremendous save to keep the ball alive on the Muskie side of the net after it ricocheted off a beam above the court and rocketed back downward. The Muskies would win the point and force a PV timeout down just one at 18-17.
A Spartan kill attempt on the next volley would sail long to tie it at 18. But from that point on, PV got three kills from senior Emily Wood and one from junior Alexa Frankel while the only point MHS could get came via a Madi Petersen kill.
The last of Wood’s nine kills ended it to seal the Spartan victory. PV’s attack, specifically on cross-court shots, caused the Muskies problems all night long.
PV was led in kills by sophomore Halle Vice with 10. Junior setter Kora Ruff ended with an even 34 assists and a dozen digs.
Muscatine was able to get on the scoreboard first in the second and third sets. Olivia Harmon gave the Muskies’ a 1-0 lead to start the middle set while a Kaylynn Salyars kill in the third did the same.
However, PV tied it right back up at one apiece in both sets, but the Spartans wouldn’t surrender the lead in either set.
Harmon and Petersen each ended with six kills for the Muskie team-high mark. Salyars added 15 digs, nine assists, two kills and a block.
The MHS program will lose several key pieces moving forward as Tuesday night proved to be the final prep game for a senior class that deserves a bulk of the credit for a season that included a week ranked No. 14 in Class 5A.
That group is headlined by Salyars, Petersen and Rylie Moss, all of whom returned this year after being recognized on last season’s All-MAC team. The Muskies also saw seniors Aricka Ramser and Oliva Harmon, among others, come up big this season.
“It’s been amazing, I’m gonna miss it, every bit of it,” said Salyars, who was captain and a three-year starter for MHS. “My friends, my teammates, coaches, all the fans. … We haven’t gotten to this point in years, so I haven’t been to this point in volleyball. We were ranked at one point, that feels good.”
