Muskies’ focus mainly in-house ahead of opener

The Muscatine Muskies know that preparing for a Week 1 opponent is a tricky proposition.
Teams, especially those which have lost key contributors to graduation, carry unknowns that make film study a real headache for coaching staffs. New players in new positions leave coaches at risk of preparing for the wrong thing.
First-year Muskie head coach D.J. Hawkins knows this. He’s also familiar with his team’s Week 1 opponent, North Scott, even though the two teams haven’t squared off in a varsity football game since 2017.
Kickoff at North Scott is slated for approximately 7:15 p.m.
“We didn’t really even talk about North Scott until this week on Monday,” Hawkins said. “It’s always hard Week 1. You don’t have any film or anything and you’re basing everything off what they did last year. So, we’ve been focusing on ourselves and getting better at the things we do.”
North Scott certainly fits the profile of a team with major holes to plug.
The Lancers lost starting quarterback Jake Matthaidess, who completed 101 of 185 passes in 2019 for 1,157 yards and seven touchdowns against a single interception. He was also a threat on the ground, running for 701 yards on 146 carries and 10 scores.
Last year’s leading Lancer runner has also graduated. Quentin Allison finished with a 722 rushing yards on 152 carries and six touchdowns.
North Scott has also had to replace its top two receivers in Ty Anderson and Luke Jennings. The pair combined for 70 receptions for 797 yards and found the end zone six times.
But the Lancers’ situation is nothing new. They’ve replaced and rebuilt like every prep team has to do every couple years, and they’ve finished with a 9-2 record in each of the last three seasons. The Lancers have spent much of those seasons ranked in the top five in Class 3A.
They’ve also finished a game shy of state in each of those 9-2 seasons.
“We’ve told them its a tough place to play, no matter what. We’ve heard ‘They’ve lost all these guys,’ but they’re always a very well-coached, physical team. It’s always tough to go up there. So we’ve just been preaching to the team that they’ve lost guys every year, they’ve still rolled out 9-2 seasons the last few years.”
Instead of guessing at who the Lancers will plug into those positions of need, Muscatine is spending as much time as possible working on itself as the team embarks on improving on last season’s 1-8 mark.
“For sure, they are committed to making each other better,” said Hawkins. “We’re creating more competition during practices, we’re trying to make sure we’re getting better looks. Maybe that cost us (last year), too. Maybe we didn’t get great looks in practice, so it cost us when we got to the game.
“We’re really looking to challenge each other more on a daily basis so we’re ready when the game comes.”
Among the players, that message has been heard loud and clear.
“We have to work on ourselves first and get ready to go,” senior wide receiver Eli Gaye said. “Of course we’ve scouted those guys to know what to expect, but we have to execute, so we’re working on ourselves right now. Once we have that down … we’ll go from there.
“We’re just trying to be the best team we can be this year and have a good season, a better season than last year.”
Gaye was the Muskies' leading receiver last year, going for 335 yards on 35 receptions and three touchdowns.
Muscatine is also seeking to take advantage of the state’s revised football slate, one that includes every team making the playoffs. This means a different approach headed into the opener and even into the weeks to follow.
That especially holds true for the Muskies’ quarterback situation, with seniors Jake Draves and Zander Morgan as well as junior Conner Christiansen vying for the spot.
“Obviously we want to go out and win games, but without (as severe) playoff ramifications, Weeks 1 and 2 are really live scrimmages for us,” said Hawkins. “We really want to be dialed in on who we’re going with rolling into Week 3 and not going back and forth. We want to give the players one guy to put their trust in and say ‘This is who we’re going with.’”
As the Muskies figure out the signal-caller, expect the offense to rely heavily on senior running Tim Nimely, as it has the past two seasons when Nimely turned in all-state performances.
Muscatine's featured back had 927 rushing yards a season ago and 1,163 yards the year prior.
Regardless, the Muskies are content the way things broke schedule-wise, and are relishing the opportunity to play some Mississippi Athletic Conference foes from other sports that the football team hasn't gotten to face in a while because of district alignments.
“We haven’t played most of those guys in a while," Gaye said, "so it’s fun to have that competition back. We’ll see what happens."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!