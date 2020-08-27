Muskies’ focus mainly in-house ahead of opener

“We’re really looking to challenge each other more on a daily basis so we’re ready when the game comes.”

Among the players, that message has been heard loud and clear.

“We have to work on ourselves first and get ready to go,” senior wide receiver Eli Gaye said. “Of course we’ve scouted those guys to know what to expect, but we have to execute, so we’re working on ourselves right now. Once we have that down … we’ll go from there.

“We’re just trying to be the best team we can be this year and have a good season, a better season than last year.”

Gaye was the Muskies' leading receiver last year, going for 335 yards on 35 receptions and three touchdowns.

Muscatine is also seeking to take advantage of the state’s revised football slate, one that includes every team making the playoffs. This means a different approach headed into the opener and even into the weeks to follow.

That especially holds true for the Muskies’ quarterback situation, with seniors Jake Draves and Zander Morgan as well as junior Conner Christiansen vying for the spot.