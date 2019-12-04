Iron sharpens iron. That’s the way the Muscatine wrestling team is approaching this season.
To be fair, it’s the way fourth-year head coach Joe Kane approaches every season.
But this season, that mindset will be put to the test. Only one of the Muskies’ four Class 3A state qualifiers from last season returns — junior Tim Nimely, wrestling at the 170-pound weight class.
On the other hand, Muscatine returns six wrestlers who won 20 or more matches a year ago. Those are Nimely, senior Cedric Castillo (who won 25 varsity matches in 2019), senior Carson Harder (23), junior Togeh Deseh (21), Kuinton Middagh (20) and junior Jett Fridley (20).
At the Mississippi Athletic Conference meet last season, the Muskies placed fourth with a score of 124, behind conference champ Bettendorf (244.5) as well as North Scott (239.5) and Davenport Assumption (203.5).
A year ago, Nimely went 33-17 and may have been a surprise state qualifier as a sophomore, but he enters this season very much on everyone’s radar. The Muskie 170-pounder is ranked No. 8 in his weight class.
The four who went to state for the Muskies last season competed in four successive weight classes: Nimely at 170, Brennan Broders at 182, Dalton Sell at 195 and Shane Mathias at 220.
But to replace at least one of those grapplers, the Muskies have a familiar name on deck in the form of Anthony Mathias, Shane's little brother.
"Anthony was behind our state qualifiers last year," Kane said, "so we're looking for Anthony to step up and a few other younger guys as well."
To Kane, it’s no accident that success clusters like that. And with Nimely returning with good depth surrounding him, Muscatine is going to try to repeat that technique.
“It starts with Nimely because he’s the returning state-qualifier. … We really have a talent in Tim Nimely to rally around,” Kane said. “We really have some guys that have been around, that understand the sport, have been doing the right things in the offseason, so we’re looking to build off our experience in that regard.”
With so much returning talent, the Muskies are hoping the in-house competition will trickle all the way down.
“The seniors are definitely the leaders,” said Castillo, who was 25-20 last season at 170. “We’ve got some young guys coming up that are stepping up on varsity at the lighter weights.”
Fridley and Harder, who wrestled at 120 and 132 respectively, look to turn those lighter weights into more of a strength this season.
“I didn’t do so hot last year at districts, but it was (good experience) to participate with all the state qualifiers,” Harder said. “(But) this is my last year, I have to make it count.”
And while the Muskies are eager to get back at it this season, the team feels as if it is ahead of the game with the work it has put in since the end of last year.
“We’ve really been grinding this offseason,” Nimely said. “We have a lot of guys that are coming into their own and a lot of the seniors stepping up, it’s going to be a great season.”
"One of the biggest things to build (a program) from year to year, is to be productive in the offseason," Kane said, "and we had a really successful offseason. We just had more kids doing more."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.