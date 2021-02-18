Muskies get Madsen through to state

Though the Muscatine Muskie boys bowling team missed out on its chance to go to state as a team, Muskies senior Marcus Madsen will qualify as an individual with an at-large bid.

Madsen placed second at the qualifying tournament with a two-game individual series of 492.

"We (were) hoping to get Marcus through as an individual," Muscatine coach Triscia Klein said. "He did well. ... We only went with five (because of an absence), but they did really well for what they had."

Davenport West's Steven Daily registered a 523 for the top individual series.

Despite the at-large bid, Madsen heads to state with the fifth-best qualifying score (492). Southeast Polk's Jacob Bianchi enters with the best qualifying score (547).

Davenport Central (3169) was the top 3A team and will advance to the state tournament, which will be at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo. The 3A competition starts at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

Cedar Rapids Kennedy was second at 3,139 and Davenport North came in third with a 3,116.

The Muskie boys have qualified for state four times since 2010. Muscatine's best finish came in 2010 when it took home second place in Class 2A.