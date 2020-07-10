Muskies get walk-off to win opener, split with Bulldogs

“Dieckman was fantastic,” Pippert said. “We still had some stuff to clean up, especially with two outs. We got in a hole at 5-0, but kudos to the kids for continuing to fight and chip away. We kept believing.”

After the Bulldogs scored five on three hits and took advantage of two Muskie errors, Dieckman and the Muscatine defense clamped down and didn’t allow another score. Bettendorf stranded four base runners, all in the third inning or later.

At the plate, Dieckman ended the first game 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and a run batted in. He went 4 2/3 on the mound but did not factor in the outcome, as junior Dalton Logel came on in relief and was credited with the win.

“It feels great that we were able to come up with that performance,” Dieckman said. “We just want to keep it going. (The win on Tuesday) gave us a boost. We needed it and we were able to build off of it.”

In the nightcap, Dieckman went 1-for-2 at the plate with a double, walk and run scored.

Logel didn’t allow a Bettendorf (9-7, 7-7 MAC) hitter to reach after taking the mound for two-plus innings of work.