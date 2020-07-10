Muskies get walk-off to win opener, split with Bulldogs

Muscatine head coach Grant Pippert noticed a change in his team when they showed up on Tuesday for their nonconference game against Fairfield.
“For the first time in a while, we came expecting to win,” Pippert said after the Muskies defeated Fairfield by a 12-2 score.
The ripple effect of that win seemed to carry over to Friday's doubleheader as the Muskies took on Bettendorf to finish Thursday night’s rainout after the weather forced a postponement after seven pitches.
Muscatine fell behind 5-0 to the Bulldogs after two innings of play in the first game, but junior pitcher Josh Dieckman settled down on the mound and came up big at the plate to help the Muskies claim a 6-5 win. The momentum would dwindle out in the second game, however, as Muscatine came up on the short end of a 6-4 score.
Bettendorf trailed 3-1 in the fifth inning of the second game, but junior Jacob Ripple came up with an RBI double in the sixth and senior Andrew Wall drove in another as part a three-run inning for the Bulldogs as they snatched the lead from the Muskies.
Dieckman scored the winning run in Game 1 after he singled in a run in the seventh to tie it. Zach Eversmeyer and Doug Custis reached and scored prior to Dieckman’s hit. The Muskies loaded the bases with one away, allowing sophomore Miles Melendez to find some green space in right-center to give the Muskies the win.
“Dieckman was fantastic,” Pippert said. “We still had some stuff to clean up, especially with two outs. We got in a hole at 5-0, but kudos to the kids for continuing to fight and chip away. We kept believing.”
After the Bulldogs scored five on three hits and took advantage of two Muskie errors, Dieckman and the Muscatine defense clamped down and didn’t allow another score. Bettendorf stranded four base runners, all in the third inning or later.
At the plate, Dieckman ended the first game 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and a run batted in. He went 4 2/3 on the mound but did not factor in the outcome, as junior Dalton Logel came on in relief and was credited with the win.
“It feels great that we were able to come up with that performance,” Dieckman said. “We just want to keep it going. (The win on Tuesday) gave us a boost. We needed it and we were able to build off of it.”
In the nightcap, Dieckman went 1-for-2 at the plate with a double, walk and run scored.
Logel didn’t allow a Bettendorf (9-7, 7-7 MAC) hitter to reach after taking the mound for two-plus innings of work.
Eversmeyer gave the Muskies (4-11, 3-11 MAC) plenty to work with as the Muskie leadoff hitter, going 2-for-3 with a walk and scoring the first run of the seventh.
In the fourth, sophomore Jaimie Martinez led off with a single and stole second. That led to the first of Melendez’s two RBIs on the night.
Martinez and Melendez each singled and scored in the second inning of Game 2, but it proved to be the only times either would reach in the Muskie loss.
“I think the win the other night was big,” said Pippert. “It got that winning taste back in their mouth, it gave them some confidence back. We could tell yesterday that their focus was where it needed to be for the first time in a long time. If we play the way we’re capable of, we can beat anybody. But if we don’t, we can lose to anybody.”
