Muskies grind out five-set win over Bettendorf

After a span that saw the Muscatine volleyball team lose six of seven, the Muskies have rebounded to win two Mississippi Athletic Conference matches in a row.
Muscatine ran out to a two-set lead at home against Bettendorf on Tuesday night, and though the Bulldogs stormed back to even the match, the Muskies never trailed in the final set in capturing a 23-25, 26-24, 17-25, 23-25, 15-13 win.
"We saw the momentum shift back and forth between us (and Bettendorf)," Muskie setter Kaylynn Salyars said. "There were times we started off strong ... but it was like a roller coaster.
"We are going to build off this. Our passers did a phenomenal job, and we're only going to get better. This was a big win in our books."
Both teams were susceptible to unforced errors, but for Bettendorf, those mishaps came at the wrong times and in bulk.
In the all-important second set that took extra points for the Muskies to close out, Bettendorf made several misplays down the stretch that gave Muscatine some big points.
Some points, however, were just the matter of Muscatine keeping volleys alive and sacrificing bodies to keep the ball off the ground.
"I knew (the hustle) was something they had in them," Muscatine head coach Kara Russell said. "It's something we focus on in practice a lot. But I really think tonight they showed how much they wanted the match and they gave it all they had."
With Bettendorf looking to close the set out up 24-21, Muscatine junior Bree Seaman came up with a big kill to keep the Muskies alive.
On the next volley, the Bulldogs committed a net violation. Following that, the team had some communication issues and let what looked like a perfectly fine set hit the floor in between a group of Bulldogs.
A Bettendorf kill attempt that sailed over the back end line then handed the Muskies a two set advantage.
When Muscatine needed to score points on its own, it was also up to the task Tuesday. Some even came from sources that may not be atop the Muskie stat sheet.
The senior Salyars spread the ball around all night, and the Muskies were rewarded with 14 kills from senior Olivia Harmon, six apiece from seniors Kaitlyn McGinnis and Madi Petersen and five from Malia Cook, also a senior.
Salyars finished with 30 assists.
Harmon seemed to have a knack for getting Muscatine a point when the team needed it most. And none were more important the the point the senior scored off a Salyars assist in the fifth to put the Muskies up 12-10.
"(Olivia) had a good game," said Russell. "We could really count on her to get a point back for us. She was a huge piece to our win."
Senior Aricka Ramser recorded an ace on the next serve, and by the time Ramser surrendered service, the Bulldogs (5-3, 3-2 MAC) were looking at a three-point deficit with the Muskies (8-7, 4-2 MAC) needing just one to end it.
Junior Meadow Freers, who is typically one of the Muskies' most feared hitters, ended with just two kills but made things difficult for the Bulldogs at the net, totaling six blocks.
"I love working with all my hitters and having them as options," said Salyars. "The back row was even an option (tonight), I set Bree (Seaman) up a few times, and she had the confidence in herself and I had the confidence in her."
"I teach the girls that everybody is a hitter," Russell said. "Everybody can be aggressive at all times. ... They really utilized that tonight. ... Tonight really set the standard for the girls and proved their potential. I believe tonight helped build their (confidence) back up and they now know how much talent they have."
