Muskies grind out five-set win over Bettendorf

After a span that saw the Muscatine volleyball team lose six of seven, the Muskies have rebounded to win two Mississippi Athletic Conference matches in a row.

Muscatine ran out to a two-set lead at home against Bettendorf on Tuesday night, and though the Bulldogs stormed back to even the match, the Muskies never trailed in the final set in capturing a 23-25, 26-24, 17-25, 23-25, 15-13 win.

"We saw the momentum shift back and forth between us (and Bettendorf)," Muskie setter Kaylynn Salyars said. "There were times we started off strong ... but it was like a roller coaster.

"We are going to build off this. Our passers did a phenomenal job, and we're only going to get better. This was a big win in our books."

Both teams were susceptible to unforced errors, but for Bettendorf, those mishaps came at the wrong times and in bulk.

In the all-important second set that took extra points for the Muskies to close out, Bettendorf made several misplays down the stretch that gave Muscatine some big points.

Some points, however, were just the matter of Muscatine keeping volleys alive and sacrificing bodies to keep the ball off the ground.