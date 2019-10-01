The Muscatine girls volleyball team entered Tuesday night as the heavy underdogs.
But the Muskies made Davenport Assumption take notice, and, they hope, sent a message to the rest of the Mississippi Athletic Conference that Muscatine is no easy out after a four-set loss to the second-ranked team in Class 3A.
It seemed no matter how big a lead Assumption would build, the Muskies found a way to get themselves back in it. Eventually, though, Muscatine couldn’t get enough steam to take down the Assumption powerhouse, losing in four sets 24-26, 25-13, 25-21 and 25-16.
“The most positive thing (for us) was (our) never-say-die attitude,” Muscatine head coach Tim Martin said. “These girls have been giving us that since the first game of the year.
“Our passing I think was very good, we were able to run our offense … (and) the defense was outstanding.”
After trailing 8-3 to start things off, the Muskies ran hot the rest of the first set and were seemingly finding all the gaps. Madi Peterson, Hannah Wieskamp and Kaitlyn McGinnis combined for 10 kills in that first set.
But even with things going the Muskies' way, Assumption managed to take a late 24-23 lead. That’s when Muscatine’s Rylie Moss, practically just trying to keep the ball in play, hit it across the net from the back row while falling backward, found a spot right inside the line to even the score.
Muscatine then went on to take the first set 26-24.
From there, it was noticeably harder for the Muskies to find those gaps in the Assumption defense. The Knights roared out to a 12-4 lead in the second set, going on to even it out at a set apiece.
“We struggled out of the gate in the first and third sets,” Martin said. “But all four sets were very close.”
Not to be denied easily, the third set went much like the first. Though Muscatine (4-8, 1-4 MAC) couldn’t pull it out late as they did in the first set.
Assumption (19-2, 5-0 MAC) had to work for its points, but the front line of Claire Smith along with Ava and Emma Schubert proved to be too much to handle.
Ava Schubert led the Knights with 13 kills, followed by Smith with 12 and Emma Schubert with 10.
For the Muskies, it was Peterson that finished with a team-high 12 kills with Wieskamp adding seven.
“It’s always nice to see one or two players step up and have that really good game,” Martin said. “Tonight was Madi’s turn.”
So even though they came up short, the Muskies feel like this game showed they can play with anybody. Which is a message they've been wanting to send all season.
"The MAC isn't an easy conference — it never has been," said Martin. "Hopefully what they're doing is sending a message to the rest of the conference that Muscatine is not going to be an easy game and they're going to play until the last point no matter what."
