The Muscatine girls basketball team held Davenport North to just two points in the second quarter on Friday night. After three quarters, they were up by 14.
But it wasn’t enough as Davenport North outscored the Muskies 15-0 in the fourth quarter to escape with a 35-34 win in Muscatine.
The teams seemingly switched roles at the half. Muscatine dominated both ends of the floor in the first half, but North recovered and was equally impressive in the second half as the Muskies were in the first. In the end, the Wildcats were able to make one more play to deliver the win.
“We talked about putting people away,” Muskie head coach Susan Orvis said. “But it’s just about being able to execute and execute under pressure along with spacing and timing, the details of the situation.
“That’s where we’re still growing … we’re putting ourselves in a great position, it’s just now ‘how do we finish and put the game away?’”
North (5-2, 4-1 MAC) took its first lead of the night with 1:24 left in the fourth after the Wildcats’ Ivy Wilmington made it 35-34.
The Muskies (4-4, 3-3 MAC) turned it over with 45 seconds left and on the ensuing fast break, Muskie junior Emily Woepking was called for an intentional foul as North junior Bella Sims was going in for a layup. Sims would miss both free throws but North was able to run more time off the clock by retaining possession because of the intentional call.
However, the Wildcats were unable to extend the lead.
The Muskies gained possession of the ball down one. Muskie junior Rylie Moss raced to the hoop and drew a foul with 2.1 seconds left on the clock. Moss couldn’t connect on either attempt from the charity stripe, though. Junior Madi Petersen secured the rebound after the second miss and put up a desperation shot in traffic but her shot bounced off the back of the rim as the buzzer sounded.
The tide of the game started to shift almost immediately after the third quarter started. North’s size, specifically senior center Anne Awour, gave Muscatine more problems as the game went on. After Awour scored just one bucket in the first half, she came out and scored four points in the opening minutes of the third and Sims added a layup off a Muskie turnover to mark a 6-0 run for the Wildcats.
“We knew they were probably going to get a few, we knew that was a mismatch for us down low,” Orivs said, “I was really pleased with what we did for the most part overall … but for our defensive effort tonight, I was really, really pleased. I thought our kids played a whale of a game, we just needed to knock down a few more free throws, covert a few more free throws and handle the pressure a little better.”
Junior Emma Zillig got the home team on the board for the first time in the second half after collecting an offensive rebound and getting the follow-up layup to drop. Both teams exchanged hoops before Petersen and junior Zoey Long — who led the Muskies with 18 points — forced a North timeout after Petersen scored off an inbound under the hoop and Long connected on a 3-pointer to make it 23-18 with 2:11 remaining in the third.
But the Wildcats would not be denied.
Awour finished with a team-high 10 points, but North used a balanced attack to out-duel the Muskies. The Wildcats had eight players record points, compared to five for Muscatine.
“It’s too bad, I thought our kids played well enough to win,” said Orvis, “we didn’t finish it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.