Jake Mueller has seen seven senior classes come and go during his first seven years as the Muscatine football coach.
But he can't think of a senior class he was more proud of than his current group in his eighth season at the helm of the Muskie program. They were 4-22 in their first three seasons of high school football, but they've played a large role in the Muskies' current 4-2 record this season.
"I've been as proud of this group of seniors as any group I've had," Mueller said. "Their dedication and hard work they've put in, they've believed since before they had success, not too many high school kids do that.
"It's rewarding to see them get to have some success and hopefully we can find a way to finish off the season successfully for them."
Mueller hopes his seniors can leave their home field as winners for the last time tonight when Muscatine plays host to Linn-Mar on senior night, just one week removed from a disappointing loss at Pleasant Valley.
"We have to be able to flush it away and move on," Mueller said. "I feel like we've done a pretty good of that this week."
After giving up 607 yards of offense to a rush-heavy Pleasant Valley, Muscatine will be tasked with a much different offensive attack against Linn-Mar tonight. The Lions don't have much of a rushing attack to speak of, as Alex Hess leads the way with 212 yards, but quarterback Marcus Orr has thrown for 1,028 yards and six touchdowns this season, the seventh most passing yards in Class 4A.
He spreads it around, too, as no receiver has reached 200 yards receiving and Brandon Raus leads the way with 188 receiving yards.
"Their quarterback does a good job of throwing the ball to different receivers and he's pretty accurate," Mueller said. "Offensively, it's probably different than anybody we've seen as far as being as pass-heavy so that will be a different set of challenges for our kids, quite a bit different than what we saw last week."
Linn Marr (1-5, 0-2), which has suffered three losses by a combined eight points, will also give Muscatine (4-2, 1-1) a different look defensively than it's seen all season with blitz packages.
"They like to bring a lot of pressure," Mueller said. "They blitz guys from all over the place so that's something we'll have to get ready for. We haven't really seen a defense do what they do as far as bringing different pressures from linebacker and the secondary and all of that."
But, with the way the Muskies have played offensively as of late, there's no reason to think they can't handle whatever exotic blitzes the Lions deploy.
Muscatine has scored 69 points in its last six quarters, a 34-point second half against Iowa City High and 35 points last week against Pleasant Valley.
Tim Nimely has carried the ball 66 times for 493 yards and three touchdowns in the last two games. The Muskies haven't committed a turnover in three weeks, and the passing game has produced, too, as Carson Orr ranks eighth in Class 4A with 979 passing yards and Eli Gaye ranks fifth with 579 receiving yards and first with 47 receptions.
"We've taken some big steps offensively, there's no question," Mueller said. "I think it's just been all 11 guys executing at the same time and finding a way to finish drives. Hopefully, we continue to build off of that, there's a lot of things we have to improve upon."
Of course, tonight's district tilt is crucial for Muscatine's playoff chances. At 1-1 in district play, a district title is still very much in play, as is an at-large playoff bid given its No. 14 ranking in the IHSAA Football Playoff RPI rankings.
With those goals in mind, the Muskies are focused on tonight.
"I talked to them after the (Pleasant Valley) game; both of those things are still out there for us," Mueller said. "I think that's important to remember after a tough loss, but it's a one-game season every week. The only game that counts right now is Friday night against Linn-Mar, and that's the number one and only thing on our mind right now."
