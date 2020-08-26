Muskies hope to learn from last season

The 2019 season was one of heartbreak for Muscatine's football program. In 2020, the Muskies are focus on turning last year's woes into wins this year.

Muscatine finished 1-8 last season, the program's fewest wins in a season since the 1990s. The specific brand of heartbreak the team went through was soul-crushing. The only result last season that yielded a point differential that would have required more than two possessions to make up was the 17-point loss to Cedar Rapids Jefferson in Week 2.

And that game was tied 6-6 after three quarters.

Though this season is D.J. Hawkins’ first as Muscatine head coach, he’s been around the program for years, so he fully understands the context of what former head coach Jake Mueller meant when he would repeatedly say the Muskies failed to make the “winning plays” in 2019.

Preparing for close, late-game situations is difficult to simulate, but as much as the Muskies can’t wait to start a fresh, new season, they know getting better in late-game situations is of paramount importance to this season.

The Muskies’ staff is attempting to improve in that area through a combination of practice and conversation.