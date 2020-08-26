Muskies hope to learn from last season

The 2019 season was one of heartbreak for Muscatine's football program. In 2020, the Muskies are focus on turning last year's woes into wins this year.
Muscatine finished 1-8 last season, the program's fewest wins in a season since the 1990s. The specific brand of heartbreak the team went through was soul-crushing. The only result last season that yielded a point differential that would have required more than two possessions to make up was the 17-point loss to Cedar Rapids Jefferson in Week 2.
And that game was tied 6-6 after three quarters.
Though this season is D.J. Hawkins’ first as Muscatine head coach, he’s been around the program for years, so he fully understands the context of what former head coach Jake Mueller meant when he would repeatedly say the Muskies failed to make the “winning plays” in 2019.
Preparing for close, late-game situations is difficult to simulate, but as much as the Muskies can’t wait to start a fresh, new season, they know getting better in late-game situations is of paramount importance to this season.
The Muskies’ staff is attempting to improve in that area through a combination of practice and conversation.
“We talk about (last season) a lot. We’re moving on from last year, but we’ve talked about what happened that led to us having the year that we did,” Hawkins said. “The self-inflicted wounds, we talk about that. One or two plays in just about every game was the difference. It wasn’t like we were getting blown out, we were in every game.
“So we’ve talked about why we couldn’t finish. And it would come back to things like turnovers or mental mistakes, all things that we did to ourselves. The kids have done a good job of trying to correct it.”
Muscatine lost several starters to graduation, but also have a number of returnees in key spots.
Perhaps no player has been or will be as instrumental in the success of the Muscatine football program than senior running back Tim Nimely.
Nimely was a Class 4A all-state selection last season for the second consecutive time.
The running back amassed 927 yards — the Muskies had 1,243 rushing yards total — in 2019 on 164 carries. Nimely also scored eight rushing touchdowns and added 15 receptions for 91 yards.
At quarterback, both Jake Draves and Zander Morgan saw time as Muscatine signal-callers last season, along with the graduated Sam Wieskamp.
Injuries and turnovers put a spotlight on the quarterback position related to last season’s struggles. But with experience coming back and some added competition in junior Conner Christiansen, Hawkins feels pretty good about the position.
However, a unique season brings a unique mindset regarding the quarterback battle. Since all 4A teams qualify for the playoffs this season, Hawkins isn’t rushing into committing to one quarterback yet.
Rather, he wants to have an established starter in place by the Week 3 game at Pleasant Valley.
“We’re still battling,” Hawkins said. “Last year, we had a battle. Guys have challenged themselves and gotten better. We’re doing a good job splitting reps right now. The good thing about all those guys is that they can all go play different positions for us.”
Senior wide receiver Eli Gaye is hoping he and whoever lines up behind center will find a connection this season. But most of all, he’s just grateful to be playing.
“We realize some people didn’t get to have a senior year, so we’re all grateful to have the opportunity to play,” Gaye said. “We didn’t know what was going to happen, but we all kept working over the summer. We knew we had to bounce back this year because last season didn’t go as planned. But we’re ready to go.
“It’s been pretty fun to get new guys in. It’s a new competition. Everybody works hard to get their spots. We just keep working and pushing each other every day, and we’ll see what happens in the game.”
Gaye had 35 catches for 335 yards and three touchdowns a season ago. But his production was symbolic of the Muskies’ offensive struggles, as Gaye’s numbers took a step back from his sophomore year, when he was an all-state player himself.
In 2018, Gaye had 61 receptions for 862 yards and seven touchdowns along with 70 rushing yards and two touchdowns when he was third team all-state in 4A.
On defense, the Muskies bring back difference-makers on every level. Senior Togeh Deseh is a two-time all-district player in the middle of the defensive line. The secondary boasts returning starters in Prince Wei and Jorge Ocampo, while senior linebacker Reed Ulses returns to lead the group in the middle of the Muskie defense.
Ulses transferred to Muscatine prior to last season after his father, Tom, took over as the school's activities director.
This season, Ulses is not only more acclimated to the school, team and staff, but is ready to take on more of a leadership role in his final season.
“Especially being one of the returning starters, I have much higher expectations for myself and the team,” Ulses said. “It’s nice (to start a new season). Each game (last year) felt so close. It’s something we knew we had to work on, we have to finish games.
“We have one more chance to make our mark. There is no next season for the seniors.”
