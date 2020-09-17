Muskies hopeful for homecoming win

This time around, it's Gaye that figures to be taking the snaps for the Muskies, doing so out of necessity.

Muscatine lost starting quarterback Jake Draves to a broken collarbone during Week 2's 41-21 loss at Clear Creek-Amana, and unveiled the senior Gaye as quarterback last week against Pleasant Valley, a game the Spartans won 21-14.

"It's been different and challenging," Gaye said of his move from wide receiver to quarterback. "There's more thinking to do, you have to know where everyone is going to be on the field. But I think, between me and our quarterback coach, we've made very good progress. I'm feeling much better coming into this week for sure."

"When (Jake was injured), we were all thinking about how we could progress the offense," said Hawkins said. "We asked ourselves 'How can we be our most dangerous by Week 8?' That's when we decided to go with Eli (at quarterback). Obviously we're continuing to work with him at the position, but my biggest worry was how Eli was going to handle center exchanges. He and (center Crew Schliesman) did a great job with that, and we'll continue to work on the passing game."

Takling snaps mostly out of the wildcat formation, Gaye rushed 23 times for 63 yards on the wet turf at Spartan Stadium, helping the Muskies churn out 276 yards rushing.