Muskies hopeful for homecoming win

The Muscatine High School football team didn't plan on going into its homecoming game winless, but now that that's the reality, the Muskies hope the first home game of the season is the remedy for the team's losing streak, which stands at nine games going back to last season.
Besides a welcomed break from the road, the team also senses an opportunity in going against Davenport West, which also enters the game with 0-3 record.
"Everybody's excited by not having to get on a bus and ride an hour," Muscatine coach D.J. Hawkins said.
The game will kick off at Muscatine Community Stadium around 7:15, following the conclusion of the sophomore game. The Muskies will also use the occasion to recognize its senior class prior to the varsity kickoff.
"It's been a challenging week for some us, especially the guys on homecoming court and we have to stay focused at the same time," senior Eli Gaye said. "Homecoming week is difficult, I think coach (Hawkins) hates it because he doesn't know what we're focused on. But our guys are ready for the game. We're ready and definitely excited to play in front of our home fans."
The Falcons happen to be the last team Muscatine claimed victory against with a 13-7 win on Sept. 13, 2019.
When these two teams last met, quarterback Zander Morgan found Gaye for a 13-yard touchdown pass with about 11 minutes left in the game. That proved to be the difference as it broke a 7-7 tie and was the final score of the game.
This time around, it's Gaye that figures to be taking the snaps for the Muskies, doing so out of necessity.
Muscatine lost starting quarterback Jake Draves to a broken collarbone during Week 2's 41-21 loss at Clear Creek-Amana, and unveiled the senior Gaye as quarterback last week against Pleasant Valley, a game the Spartans won 21-14.
"It's been different and challenging," Gaye said of his move from wide receiver to quarterback. "There's more thinking to do, you have to know where everyone is going to be on the field. But I think, between me and our quarterback coach, we've made very good progress. I'm feeling much better coming into this week for sure."
"When (Jake was injured), we were all thinking about how we could progress the offense," said Hawkins said. "We asked ourselves 'How can we be our most dangerous by Week 8?' That's when we decided to go with Eli (at quarterback). Obviously we're continuing to work with him at the position, but my biggest worry was how Eli was going to handle center exchanges. He and (center Crew Schliesman) did a great job with that, and we'll continue to work on the passing game."
Takling snaps mostly out of the wildcat formation, Gaye rushed 23 times for 63 yards on the wet turf at Spartan Stadium, helping the Muskies churn out 276 yards rushing.
"I've been snapping to Jake, who's a lot taller than Eli, but I didn't really change anything," said the senior Schliesman of the quarterback change."I just kept snapping and checking with Eli to make sure they were good .. but it ended up working out."
With Draves likely out for the remainder of the season, Muscatine can't really use the phrase "at full health." However, last week against PV, the team got its first look at the offense with senior running back Tim Nimely in the backfield.
With Nimely in the lineup, the Muskies looked like a different team against Class 4A's 10th-ranked Spartans.
The senior running back was held out of the first two games this year with a hamstring injury, but left in the second half against PV following an ankle injury. Until leaving, Nimely amassed 164 yards on 24 carries, and in the process became the school's career leader in rushing yards, with 2,572 yards and counting.
Tanner Bohling was the MHS record-holder with 2,461 yards.
Nimely has dressed for every game this season, so the evaluation process and decision on playing status goes right up until kickoff, and the new injury does nothing to change that for this week.
Coincidentally, Nimely missed the Muskie win last year over the Falcons.
In getting the win a year ago, the Muskies displayed a stout defense and managed big plays when they needed them. The Muskies gained 199 yards on offense when they won for the sixth straight time over West in 2019.
Running back Mentor Cooper led the Muskie offense with 85 rushing yards on 17 carries in that win.
Copper, a senior this season, will again likely see a good share of the Muscatine carries, whether Nimely plays or not.
Though West's offense has struggled thus far, the Muskie defense can't afford any lapses, as the Falcons have displayed some degree of balance, with 193 yards gained on the ground and 173 through the air.
Early on last Friday, the Muscatine defense did a nice job of corralling PV's leading rusher, Caden Kipper. But the Spartans kept grinding it out and Kipper ended up with 72 yards on 19 carries.
Sophomore Michael Garcia leads the West rushing attack with 132 yards on 38 carries. The Falcons have just 193 rushing yards on the season and totalled 368 yards offense.
The Falcons have been shut out twice in three games, and have been outscored 109-7 this season.
"It's been a real fun week, we've had a good week of practice," Schliesman said. "We haven't had a home game in a real long time, so it'll be nice to have the home crowd behind us."
