Muskies' hot streak ignited by Cook's blast against North

“This whole week has been a whirlwind,” Moss said. “Going to state for the first time was a big goal for us. Then winning our game (against West Des Moines Valley) and being named player of the year really just topped off this amazing stretch.

“I’m just so proud of our team. It’s already been an amazing season.”

For all their strengths, the depth of Muscatine’s lineup has been crucial. There are no easy outs in the Muskie order.

Kennedy, however, sports one of the state’s stingiest pitching pairs. Senior Kaylin Kinney holds a microscopic 0.37 ERA this season over 57 innings while junior Jayme Scheck is right there as well with a 0.67 ERA in 52 innings pitched. The duo is 18-0, this season including Monday's quarterfinal win over Pleasant Valley, which handed Muscatine one of its two losses on the season.

The Cougars’ (24-1) ability to split the game with two outstanding pitchers may create a difficult situation for the Muskies, who may only see each pitcher once or twice, making it very difficult to use prior at-bats as a gauge.

“Up and down the lineup, we put the ball in play and hit the ball hard,” Hopkins said. “We had a lot of runners left on base (against Valley). I thought there were opportunities where we could have really blown the game open. We didn’t capitalize on those, but when you get in big games like these, you have to minimize the mistakes and make the most of opportunities, so that’s what we’re going to go (against Kennedy).”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.