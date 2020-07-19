Muskies labor early, do enough to reach regional final

Outs were at a premium in the first few innings of Saturday night's Class 5A Region 8 semifinal at Kent-Stein Park.
By the time the fourth inning started, eighth-ranked Muscatine and Linn-Mar had combined for a dozen runs. Both starting pitchers, Muscatine's Bree Seaman and Linn-Mar's Hannah Gralund, had been chased from the game by that point, which made the Muskies’ tournament opener all the more intense.
Ultimately, Muscatine put a clamp on Linn-Mar's offense in the later innings to claim a 9-5 victory. Maura Chalupa pitched 5 1/3 innings in relief to get the win for the Muskies.
“Offensively, we were able to get base runners on and score,” Muscatine head coach Steve Hopkins said. “That took some of the pressure off. We weren’t able to get the base runners and have opportunities to score, we might have felt the pressure a little bit more … we just got off to a bad start and we found ourselves in a hole right out of the gate.”
Seaman may have been missing her spots in the circle, but her two-run double in the first — her only at-bat — was huge for the Muskies. After the Lions had put up a pair of runs in the top, Kaylynn Salyars put Muscatine on the board with a run-producing base hit to left, setting the stage for Seaman’s drive, which came with a full count and two away.
All the early action meant Chalupa had to get warm earlier than expected, but the freshman was fantastic in relief, allowing just one earned run on five hits.
A Muskie error in the first allowed two Linn-Mar runs to score after Seaman retired the first two hitters on the game. The Lions, however, got back-to-back hits from sophomores Caelynn Obleton and Gralund.
Hopkins went into the game planning to split the pitching work, but decided to turn to Chalupa after all the early runs.
“I knew that if I had to come in, it would mean we were struggling some,” Chalupa said. “But I just tried to pitch the best I could.”
“I wasn’t hoping to make the change that early, our goal was to divide the game in half as much as possible to get each girl a chance to throw in a regional game so that if we could advance, they have that experience,” Hopkins said.
Muscatine (17-2) got base hits from junior Olivia Harmon and Salyars in the first, and in between them, senior Rylee Blake doubled before Seaman’s double, which was then followed by an RBI single from junior Aricka Ramser.
In the third, the Linn-Mar (11-12) defense surrendered unearned runs. The Muskies got two runs of their own off a Lion error, then got a run-producing single by junior Rylie Moss to give Muscatine a 7-5 lead after three.
The Muskies tacked on two more in the fifth, when junior Malia Cook doubled and scored on a wild pitch and freshman Becca Haag drove in Harmon with a base hit, the last of the Muskies’ 12 hits for the game.
Muscatine will play fifth-ranked Iowa City High (18-4) in Iowa City on Tuesday night at 7 o'clock in the regional championship. The Muskies are seeking their first trip to the state tournament since 2014.
“We were a little tense at the beginning of the game,” Chalupa said, “but once we figured out how to get back to playing Muskie softball we’d be okay. We just needed to relax, smile and play like we have been.”
