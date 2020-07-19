Muskies labor early, do enough to reach regional final

Outs were at a premium in the first few innings of Saturday night's Class 5A Region 8 semifinal at Kent-Stein Park.

By the time the fourth inning started, eighth-ranked Muscatine and Linn-Mar had combined for a dozen runs. Both starting pitchers, Muscatine's Bree Seaman and Linn-Mar's Hannah Gralund, had been chased from the game by that point, which made the Muskies’ tournament opener all the more intense.

Ultimately, Muscatine put a clamp on Linn-Mar's offense in the later innings to claim a 9-5 victory. Maura Chalupa pitched 5 1/3 innings in relief to get the win for the Muskies.

“Offensively, we were able to get base runners on and score,” Muscatine head coach Steve Hopkins said. “That took some of the pressure off. We weren’t able to get the base runners and have opportunities to score, we might have felt the pressure a little bit more … we just got off to a bad start and we found ourselves in a hole right out of the gate.”

Seaman may have been missing her spots in the circle, but her two-run double in the first — her only at-bat — was huge for the Muskies. After the Lions had put up a pair of runs in the top, Kaylynn Salyars put Muscatine on the board with a run-producing base hit to left, setting the stage for Seaman’s drive, which came with a full count and two away.